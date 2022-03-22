Report: Current GovGuam revenue surplus tops $60M

By Phill Leon Guerrero

The government of Guam continues to log higher revenue than it budgeted for as the current fiscal year progresses.

According to the latest consolidated revenue and expenditure report from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, as of the end of February, taxes collected for the government of Guam’s general fund amounted to $367.2 million, which is $31.7 million above collections during the same time frame last year, and $60.9 million above the current budget’s projections.

BBMR reported no major changes to its projected surplus through the rest of the year – predicting that the revenue received by Sept. 30, the fiscal year’s end, would amount to just a $2 in excess revenue above what was already collected through February.

The $2 difference between the year’s actual and projected revenue surplus was also utilized in the bureau’s CRER issued last month.

Members of the governor’s fiscal team have advised lawmakers any revenue surplus felt in the government’s general fund have been tapped to offset revenue deficits in special funds, like those that have revenue streams reliant on tourist arrivals.

The Leon Guerrero administration also has cautioned lawmakers generally against spending any reported revenue surplus before the excess money is validated and verified through a financial audit, which normally finishes in June, following the close of a fiscal year the September prior.

Senators, however, have been given assurances that enough real cash exists from last fiscal year’s surplus to pay for several appropriation measures from the legislature, as an alternative funding source for an upcoming federal subsidy that addresses local payments of the Earned Income Tax Credit.