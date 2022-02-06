An elderly couple died five days apart and were separately pronounced dead on arrival at local hospitals in July 2021.

Within weeks, more residents died in the same manner - at their home or even on the way to the hospital - and post-death testing showed they were positive for COVID-19, raising concerns among health authorities.

At the time, the highly transmissible and virulent delta variant was driving the surge that lasted from July 8 to Dec. 31.

By the end of 2021, health authorities reported a total of 49 dead-on-arrival cases during the delta surge, accounting for 98% of all DOAs in 2021.

The 49 dead-on-arrival cases were nearly 38.6% of 127 COVID-19-related fatalities during the delta wave.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health and Social Services released the report on their joint investigation of the dead-on-arrival cases during the 2021 delta surge.

"The rise in at-home deaths occurring during emergency transport suggests that some patients are delaying, avoiding, or are unable to access healthcare services until it is too late for those services to provide life-saving benefit," the report said. DPHSS sought the CDC's help in investigating the DOA cases.

Who are most of them?

Most, or 80%, of those dead-on-arrival cases during the entire delta surge were unvaccinated, the CDC-DPHSS report said.

Some 63% were over 60 years old and most were male.

Most of them had diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal disease, the report said.

It's important that these chronic conditions are appropriately managed during the pandemic, the report said.

"Delaying care for conditions such as diabetes and immune disorders may reflect reluctance of patients to access routine care for chronic conditions responsible for the underlying cause of death out of fear of contracting SARS-CoV-2 at a healthcare facility or limited access to routine appointments because of the strain of COVID-19 on the healthcare system," the report said.

In early January, Guam started seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. And over the last three weeks of January, Guam again saw a high number of dead-on-arrival cases, reaching 13 or 65% of total deaths.

The same chronic conditions and risk factors for the DOAs during the delta surge were also observed during the omicron surge.

Socioeconomics

Besides health disparities, social disparities also "played a significant role" in the dead-on-arrival cases in the 2021 delta surge, according to the report:

Some 67% of those cases came from households with an annual income of less than $35,000.

Some 24% also did not have health insurance.

By education, a high proportion of the dead-on-arrival cases had a lower education, and were less likely to be high school graduates.

The report said throughout the pandemic on Guam, "Chuukese and other Pacific Islanders were disproportionately more likely to die due to COVID-19 compared to their proportions in the Guam population, for both DOA and non-DOA deaths."

"Chuukese are even more disproportionately represented in DOA cases," it said.

A similar compilation report identifying the Chuukese as among highest risk groups was released in November but at the time, the surge was ongoing.

Lots of news, education campaign

The report said it is "unlikely that lack of awareness is responsible for the low COVID-19 vaccination uptake among the deaths from COVID-19."

That's because there's widespread availability of vaccines, health education campaigns were launched, there was lots of local media reporting, island mitigation measures and peer pressure, resulting in nearly 94% vaccination among the eligible population.

"Even though there's high vaccination rates in the general population, everyone who is eligible should be vaccinated. And this is really a case study in why people should be vaccinated, particularly people with comorbidities and the elderly because the risk of death is substantially higher among that group who aren't vaccinated," CDC epidemiologist Scott Laney said Wednesday.

Laney is a member of the CDC team that investigated the DOA cases along with DPHSS. He said they have not done a formal comparative analysis of how Guam's dead-on-arrival cases compare to those in other states and territories.

But there's a large amount of data over the years showing the prevalent chronic conditions and risk factors among Guam residents, so taking care of those conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, he said, are important not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but also beyond.