Public school student enrollment numbers have decreased over the last two school years and dropout rates also declined, while graduation rates increased, according to a Guam Department of Education report covering the previous school year.

The Annual State of Public Education Report for school year 2020-2021 data confirmed the adverse impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on education.

The 2020-2021 school year marked the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the outset of the school year, GDOE social workers and other teams went from house to house locating school-age students who were registered in the prior year and had not shown up at the beginning of SY 2020-2021," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

The reasons for the decline were not specified in the report. In school year 2019-2020, GDOE’s student population was 28,812. The following school year, enrollment decreased to 27,497.

“Every dip in numbers compared to pre-pandemic years is an indicator of the adverse impact of the pandemic. Every small rise in numbers can be attributed to the concerted effort of our students, their families, our teachers and administrators to rise above the sordid condition brought about by the pandemic,” Fernandez said in the report.

According to the report, within grades levels, there were noticeable variances in enrollment with increases in grades three, 11 and 12. Meanwhile, Head Start through grade two, grades four through 10, and the alternative school showed decreases in enrollment.

This school year, GDOE’s preliminary enrollment numbers show a further decrease. Student enrollment is now estimated at 26,600.

Despite the decline in enrollment, the report indicated that graduation numbers have increased.

“Amidst all these challenges, we saw the highest graduation rate among the cohort of 12th graders who started out as ninth graders in (school year 2017-2018). The (school year 2020-2021) adjusted cohort graduation rate is 90.3%, which is 10 percentage points higher than the State Strategic Plan target of 80%,” Fernandez said.

In 2013, only 68% of GDOE students graduated from high school; while the year before the pandemic struck, 87.3% of students graduated.

The contributing factors to the increase in graduates were not disclosed in the report.

Dropout rates also declined to 132 last school year as compared to 227 in school year 2019-2020. The report noted that the dropout rate for all GDOE high schools students in grades nine through 12, last year is subject to further verification.

For the current school year, GDOE officials estimate the dropout rates have doubled. GDOE officials made home visits to track down roughly 864 students who did not show up to school in the first few months of the new school year.

GDOE officials said home visits revealed that 16% of students 18 years old and above didn’t want to return to school.

A “dropout,” as defined by Board Policy 375, is a student who was enrolled in a GDOE high school sometime during a given school year; and after enrollment, stopped attending school without having been:

• Transferred to another school or to a high school equivalency educational program recognized by the department; or

• Incapacitated to the extent that enrollment in school or participation in an alternative high school program was not possible; or

• Graduated from high school, or completed an alternative high school program recognized by the department, within six years of the first day of enrollment in ninth grade; or

• Expelled or removed by law enforcement authorities and confined, thereby prohibiting the continuation of schooling.

Last school year, GDOE didn’t use these triggers which would have set in motion the dropout process, skewing the count. In fact, last school year, principals were instructed not to drop students who did not have contact with schools. This resulted in underreporting.

The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE officials how it is possible to have learning loss and at the same time an increase in graduation rates.

GDOE has indicated previously that although a student may advance to the next grade level, that does not mean that they have all the necessary skills. The Guam Daily Post asked if GDOE could confidently say that last school year's graduates completed their high school education with the same requirements that pre-pandemic graduates had to meet.

Fernandez told the Post that responses to questions would be provided at a later date.

“We will be having a work session on learning loss and learning recovery in about a week. We will be able to provide responses and our presentation closer to that date. The work session is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in our third floor conference room,” Fernandez said.