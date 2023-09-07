Report: GDOE still has $58.7M in federal relief

The Guam Department of Education still has about $58.7 million in federal Education Stabilization Funds sitting its account.

A report recently issued by the Office of Public Accountability confirmed that amount as of June 30, money left over from the first rounds of assistance GDOE received amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The school system received about $152 million worth of Education Stabilization Funds between 2020 and 2022.

The unspent funds have to be spent or obligated by Sept. 30, 2023, Post files show. The report doesn't indicate whether the remaining $58.7 million had been earmarked.

With the poor state of local public schools a serious point of debate since the start of this year, GDOE leadership has pointed repeatedly to the notoriously slow government Guam procurement process and a lack of manpower at GDOE as stalling the spending of the millions in federal funding.

As of press time Wednesday, GDOE hadn't responded to questions from The Guam Daily Post about whether the school system would be able to use the funds by this month's deadline and whether the funds could be spent on school repairs.

A response to the inquiry was being prepared by Franklin Cooper-Nurse, GDOE deputy superintendent for finance and administration, GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez told the Post, and information would be provided once approved by Superintendent Kenneth Swanson.

Sen. Chris Barnett, legislative chairman on education, told the Post he was awaiting details about the money from Cooper-Nurse on Wednesday. He said he had concerns about the money potentially having to be returned to the federal government.

"I know GDOE is working to transfer expenditures and obligate remaining funds before the deadline, but I’m skeptical," Barnett said. "The issue with Education has always been a lack of funds, so if we have to return any of the federal funds that are basically a once-in-a-lifetime blessing for our students and our schools, we will have to hold the department accountable."

$72M on supplies, equipment

All the money that remains is from the second round of Education Stabilization Funds, which was disbursed between January 2021 and September 2022, according to the report. The total second round of funding was $110.5 million.

GDOE has disbursed around $11 million to local private and charter schools.

The vast majority of the $91 million worth of funds that was spent so far has gone toward supplies and equipment, at $72 million.

According to the report, 78% of the spending was allocated to supplies and equipment, covering personal protective equipment, such as latex exam gloves, face masks and alcohol sanitizer. Additional purchases included HVAC and welding supplies, laptops, and student desks and chairs.

The second-largest expenditure, at $15.6 million, was dedicated to capital and contractual spending, such as air-conditioning maintenance, custodial services, and various software solutions – Zoom for video communication, Nearpod for learning management, Pikmykid for school dismissal, and Tynker for coding.

Another $4 million went to salaries and benefits.

GDOE aims to spend all of its federal funds as quickly as possible to repair local schools and get them in compliance with sanitation regulations by next April. The education agency also is sitting on about $67 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan money, though the deadline for those funds isn't until late next year.