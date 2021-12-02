The new budget year is off to a good start for the government of Guam as the first month's General Fund revenue collection exceeded its forecast by nearly $11.56 million in October.

GovGuam's actual collection reached more than $135.34 million in October, surpassing the adopted fiscal 2022 budget of $123.78 million for the month. Fiscal 2022 is from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.

These numbers are based on the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's consolidated revenue and expenditure report to the Legislature.

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, on Sunday said while the October figures are to be thankful for, revenues are projected based on a 12-month period so there may be months that the actual collections are lower than appropriated or projected.

"October, November and December may have better than expected results, but it may not be the same for January, February and so forth. We hope the economy continues to grow, so we can sustain these revenues. We hope people stay vigilant with their health and safety," the senator said.

The improved October collections were mostly fueled by a $6 million increase in business privilege taxes and $5.6 million increase in income taxes. They were able to eclipse declines in other collections.

For business privilege tax alone, GovGuam's adopted or projected revenue was only $18.97 million for October, but ended up collecting $25.8 million, according to BBMR data.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the better-than-expected revenue for October could be attributed to her administration's "strict adherence to fiscal discipline" and "better collections."

"And also, I believe there was a conservative budget revenue or acceptance from the Legislature. Although we try to give them a much more positive projection ... they decided to go conservatively, so I think that's also a factor in this," the governor said Friday.

San Agustin said the appropriations committee stands by the conservative projections, but joins the governor in hoping for the best for the economy.

"With conservative projections, it's better. While October performed very well, it may not be the same for January, for example, so it's always good to have conservative projections," the senator said.

San Agustin also said that while there are new federal funds coming Guam's way, including the $193 million from the massive infrastructure legislation, that amount would be spread over five years.

For pandemic response and recovery alone, the federal government authorized about $3 billion for Guam, which helps keep the economy afloat, along with military spending on the island as tourism took a deep cut.

GovGuam's actual General Fund revenue of $135 million for October 2021 is also $9 million higher than the actual collection a year ago, in October 2020, of $125.9 million-plus, BBMR data shows.

Based on revenue tracking, if October's better-than-expected collections continue, GovGuam's entire fiscal 2022 could have nearly $11.56 million more actual collection than projected. GovGuam adopted revenue for fiscal 2022 is $706.866 million, but it could end up actually collecting $718.43 million, based on BBMR data.

In the just-ended fiscal 2021, the General Fund collection was about $62 million above the initial adopted revenues, based on prior BBMR data.