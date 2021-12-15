Passing Basic Combat Training and completing Advanced Individual Training in the Army are no small tasks.

The physical and mental demands, coupled with months of separation from family, make “boot camp” a challenging rite of passage for many young recruits.

But Guam recruits have shown these challenges don't seem too much to handle as shown in a new report.

In the 2021 Strength Maintenance Report published by National Guard Bureau, Guam Army National Guard recruits achieved a 94.51% enlisted basic combat training success rate, and a 98.85% Advanced Individual Training enlisted success rate.

These rates, calculated as a ratio of accessions to losses during the recruiting pipeline, are the highest among the 54 states and territories of the National Guard, the report shows.

What is unique about Guam’s recruitment program?

“Pride and culture. Our family oriented island, along with the desire to serve our nation, carry us a long way. We were raised to respect one another from an early age, and we like to show this respect by contributing. Whether it’s typhoon recovery or a village party, we contribute whatever resources we have – even if it’s just our presence, hard work, and motivation to the team. We make sure our recruits know this Guard will always look out for them and push them to excel. We also like to keep an open line of communication with the Warriors. We believe that the presence of a familiar face present during the program helps our recruiters connect,” stated Lt. Col. Steve Warren, commander of the Guam Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, in a press release.

(Daily Post Staff)