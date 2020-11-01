The latest data on the island’s substance abuse and suicide rates shows that youth and young adults are among the most vulnerable.

The rates are part of an update of the Guam State Epidemiological Profile, produced by the State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup and Dr. Annette David. The report contains statistics and data up to 2018. It was released Friday.

Key findings of the report show Guam’s youth “have an elevated likelihood of suicidal ideation and attempts than their U.S. counterparts.”

According to the report death by suicide occurs predominantly among younger people with about 52% or all suicides from 2009 to 2018 occurring in those less than 30-year-old. The average age of suicide is 31, which is “markedly higher” than in the U.S.

Data contained in the reported showed local high school students experienced “persistent sadness” at a rate “significantly higher” than in the U.S.

Chuukese and CHamorus were found to have the highest ethnicity-specific suicide rates.

Alcohol use and mental illness were found to have been linked to suicide deaths.

“Bullying and physical violence may also be linked to an increased likelihood for suicide,“ stated the report.

Based on data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there was one suicide every six days from June to August. Between January and August, Guam had 26 suicide deaths, the same data set shows.

In 2019, suicide deaths numbered 31. That's a drop from 44 in 2018 and a decrease from 36 in 2017. It's also a decrease from 50 in 2016.

Alcohol abuse high among Guam adults

While the current overall alcohol use on Guam in lower than in the U.S., binge drinking and heavy drinking among Guam adults exceeds the national rate, according to the report.

Binge drinking among island youths reportedly began to decrease in 2003 when alcohol taxes were increased and a further decrease in youth binge drinking was recorded after a law raising the minimum drinking age was passed.

“In 2015, 13% of Guam high school students reported binge drinking, compared to 18% of high school students in the U.S.," stated the report.

In 2017 alcohol was a factor in 17% or traffic related fatalities on Guam, the report found.

Tobacco use down

Presently a reported one in five Guam adults smoke but data shows a decline in smoking since 2011. Poor and less educated however were found to have higher rates of smoking than those with higher incomes and more education.

Vaping or the use of e-cigarettes is by adults locally was shown to be nearly twice that or the rate in the U.S. and use among youth is nearly triple the national rate.

One in four high school students had reported currently using e-cigarettes or vape.

Micronesians have the highest rates of smokeless tobacco consumption, according to the report.

Marijuana use by students higher than in U.S.

The report found marijuana use among Guam students is higher than the U.S. median. One in four high school students are reported to be current marijuana users.

Two out of every five high school aged youth reported to have been sold, offered or given an illicit drug while on school grounds, found the report.

About 5% of Guam high school students reported to having tried methamphetamines.

“It is imperative that the next steps we pursue in our work to promote behavioral health and to prevent substance misuse in our community is well-informed and driven by this epidemiological information,” stated GBHW director Therese Arriola.

Targeting youth and young adults with suicide prevention efforts was among the recommendations made in the report.

“Addressing sexual and physical violence and bullying should be integral to suicide prevention efforts among youth in Guam,” stated the report.

The report can be viewed in full at www.gbhwc.guam.gov and www.peaceguam.org.