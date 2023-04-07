Editor's note: This is the first of The Guam Daily Post's two-part coverage of an investigative report on current and former Guam Visitors Bureau officials.

A report out of the Guam Visitors Bureau has implicated current and former board members, as well as a former general manager, over their involvement in a company that had been granted bureau sponsorship and funding - Guam Sports Events Inc.

The investigation was conducted by GVB legal counsel Joseph McDonald at the request of Carl Gutierrez, the current GVB general manager, president and CEO.

According to McDonald's report, Gutierrez and Vice President Gerry Perez began to suspect that certain directors were discussing bureau business outside of public board meetings, which would be in violation of the Open Government Law.

The two attest to an incident that occurred around March 2021, when former GVB Chair Milton Morinaga reportedly said he had attended a private meeting at the United Airlines offices with two other members at that time, Samuel Shinohara and Ben Ferguson.

Also reportedly in attendance was Steve Ruder, president of RIMS, a longtime vendor for GVB events, including the Ko'Ko Road Race, United Airlines Guam Marathon (UGM), and Guam International Marathon (GIM).

That meeting coincided with an active procurement for communications services, which RIMS did respond to, but was not awarded, according to the report.

Gutierrez said he believed further investigation was needed, and observations soon gave way to scrutiny of GVB's financial support for GSEI, a local nonprofit and principal sponsor and organizer for UGM and GIM. These events received significant funding and material/logistics support from the bureau, including payments to or on behalf of RIMS, according to a committee summary of the investigation.

Shinohara and Ferguson are now former GVB directors, but Morinaga remains on the board as an appointed member.

Morinaga is a managing director for PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., a group that operates a number of local hotels including Pacific Islands Club Guam, where Ferguson is the general manager. Shinohara is a managing director for United Airlines, based on Guam.

'Not fully forthcoming'

McDonald stated that the "most concerning" fact is that Shinohara and Morinaga, as well as former GVB General Manager Karl Pangelinan, were "evidently not fully forthcoming about their interests in GSEI, although they (mostly Shinohara, but to some degree Pangelinan) were involved in getting GVB to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for GSEI’s events."

"Just as concerning are issues with internal controls, processes and documentation for GVB’s providing sponsorship and events expenditures funding to GSEI. ... The board has historically been heavily involved in the bureau’s business affairs and is cloaked with apparent board-level authority over the bureau and its employees. However, the Bureau was required to enact administrative rules and regulations when funding nonprofit agencies, a prerequisite which the bureau has not done. Instead, the board, cloaked with its apparent authority, awarded such funding," McDonald added.

Shinohara is a director and officer for GSEI and held a conflict from at least 2015 through 2020, according to the investigation summary. Despite that, he reportedly failed to disclose his financial interest in the company and failed to recuse himself from GVB business involving GSEI, playing a role in securing bureau funding for GSEI events over several years.

Morinaga reportedly incorporated GSEI in 2014 while serving as a GVB director, but appeared to have stopped his involvement shortly after that. However, his relationship with the company was never disclosed, and when confronted about his simultaneous involvement between GVB and GSEI, Morinaga reportedly stated that he was "conned," although it is unclear what he meant as the investigation summary states that he refused to comply with the investigation.

Ferguson is the managing director for GSEI, according to the summary. While he was not a GVB director when it sponsored GSEI, he did provide a sworn statement attesting that Shinohara was a GSEI director. But when asked for the same information the next year, Ferguson's statement neglected to provide any information about GSEI's directors, the investigation summary stated.

Pangelinan was an incorporator for GSEI and served as its director and officer in 2014, the time during which he served as the GVB general manager, the investigation summary stated. As the GM, he did not vote on any business involving GSEI, but it isn't known if he made any financial disclosures about his interest, the report added.

"Additionally, although Shinohara was not a GVB director at the time, there is evidence suggesting that he gave United Airlines 1K status to a woman associated with Pangelinan and also gave United Airlines Global Service status to Pangelinan soon after GSEI received its first sponsorship award in Oct. 2014 (Shinohara got on GVB’s board in January 2015)," the summary stated.

The 1K status, usually reserved for the airline's most frequent flyers, includes perks such as early seating and complimentary seating upgrades for travel companions, according to United's website. The Global Services status, according to multiple travel websites, is an "invitation-only" group that does not have a publicly available criteria for how to qualify, although several websites have speculated it is offered to passengers who spend upward of $50,000 annually on airfare.

Ruder is also a director for GSEI, according to the investigation summary. Prior to GSEI's incorporation, GVB expended an average of about $374,000 per year on RIMS. After GSEI was incorporated, payments rose to $1.18 million per year, the investigation summary stated.

Following a successful procurement, GSEI was awarded a contract for events management services from 2015 to 2017. But the investigation summary states that services from 2018 to 2020 did not follow any procurement. Instead, GVB and GSEI signed agreements for event sponsorships and management services without competitive selection. Expenditures on GSEI-sponsored events totaled around $512,000 in those latter years, with certain expenditures seemingly not covered by the agreements, according to the summary.

"As awards for events are expenditures of public funds, it would have been reasonable, legally compliant and defensible under Guam law if the administrative process involved some form of competitive selection," the investigation summary stated.

A January 2020 agreement with GSEI included a "force majeure" term, a provision that considers unforeseeable or unavoidable circumstances. That was likely due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic, according to the summary.

"Despite the term, in July 2020 the GVB Board, including Director Shinohara, approved $130,420.67 in marketing expenses associated with the UGM, which was held virtually because of the pandemic," the summary stated.

GVB management and employees tried to enforce the "force majeure" provision, but internal communications and board meeting minutes show that Shinohara interacted with bureau employees and then-Chair Sonny Ada through emails, as GVB prepared to have GSEI's expenses formally approved by the board. GVB expended a little more than $210,000 on the 2020 virtual UGM, according to the investigation summary.

OPA and AG consideration

The investigation report was sent to the Office of Public Accountability and Office of the Attorney General for review and disposition.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan confirmed that the matter is under investigation by his office's Government Corruption Division.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said the Office of Public Accountability will review the report, make its own risk assessment and determine what further action is appropriate. The OPA has published its 2023 audit plan, and is currently trying to complete performance audits begun last year, as well as finalize more than 25 financial audits.

"Unless our risk assessment of the GVB report requires immediate attention, it will be included for consideration in the 2024 Audit Plan," Cruz stated.