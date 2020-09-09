Inspectors from the Department of Public Health and Social Services shut down a restaurant in Harmon after finding multiple health violations, including an active rodent infestation, DPHSS' Division of Environmental Health stated in a report released Tuesday.

Hoa Mai in Harmon was forced to close its doors after an inspection was conducted on Sept. 2.

The inspection followed a complaint from a customer who claimed they found a “black tiny spec” and something that “had legs” in their food, according to DEH's food establishment inspection report.

The complaint was unsubstantiated, the report stated. However, health inspectors found multiple rodent droppings on the floor of the storage area, one dead cockroach in a cabinet and multiple potentially hazardous foods that did not meet the proper holding temperatures, and wastewater from the floor drain in the kitchen area was backed up, among other issues.

The health department stated in the report that the rodent infestation and backed-up wastewater are considered imminent health hazards.

Inspectors suspended the restaurant’s sanitary permit until all violations have been corrected.