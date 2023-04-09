An execution of an arrest warrant on March 30 led law enforcement officers to encounter a man who allegedly claimed to sell crystal methamphetamine as a “means for survival.”

The evidence against the suspect were seen in “plain view” and found in the Hafa Adai Motel room where Judiciary of Guam court marshals executed the warrant for Tanya Charfauros and encountered Anthony Concepcion Sablan.

A consent to search the motel resulted in Guam Police Department officers finding 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, multiple unused plastic baggies, $268 in cash and a yellow ledger with writing, according to a magistrate's complaint filed against Sablan.

“These items were all located on the bathroom floor behind the toilet. Officers also seized a glass smoking pipe and glass smoking bong on the bedroom table. Officers also searched the purse belonging to Charfauros. In that purse officers located seven small Ziploc plastic baggies containing … suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the substance in the baggies was 3.66 gross grams,” the complaint stated.

Police said the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Reports reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General referenced in the complaint alleged that Charfauros told authorities methamphetamine found in her purse belonged to her, while Sablan claimed alleged ownership of the drugs and a gun found in the bathroom.

“Sablan admitted that he had broken down an ounce of methamphetamine and placed the substance into the baggies for sale. Sablan indicated selling ice as a means of survival. Sablan claimed that he received the .25 caliber pistol in a drug swap about five months earlier,” the complaint stated, further alleging that Sablan does not have a firearms identification card.

Based on the allegations, Sablan was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a firearms ID.

Sablan has at least three prior convictions related to robbery, family violence and theft by deception and two pending cases before the Superior Court of Guam, one of which involves drug charges and the other illegal possession of a firearm, according to the OAG.

Sablan was confined to the Department of Corrections Friday on $25,000 cash bail.