Report: New cancer diagnosis daily

One person is diagnosed with cancer every day, and every two to three days, a Guam resident dies of cancer. The startling numbers are based on the most updated aggregated cancer data available from the Guam Cancer Registry.

It is well known that cancer is a prevalent issue on island, chances are many residents know someone or are related to someone who has been diagnosed.

“Although the incidence for all sites decreased in 2013-2017 compared to 2008-2012, the relative contribution of breast, colorectal and lung and bronchus cancer to overall cancer incidence increased in 2013-2017,” the report stated.

Cancer comes in many forms and, on Guam, certain types of cancer affect different age groups within the population.

The Guam Cancer Registry compiled data from 2013 to 2017 to make up the latest publication of the Guam Cancer Facts and Figures report, which showed that cancer remained the second leading cause of death in Guam in 2017, accounting for 16.9% of all deaths.

That means in 2017, about one in every six deaths were caused by cancer. Despite a 13.9% decline in incidence rate seen during the five-year period, the mortality rate increased by 21% from previous data collected for 2008 to 2012.

The report noted the five most common forms of cancer seen in over half of the new cases.

“Breast, lung and bronchus, colorectal, prostate and liver. Colorectal sites indicate cancer in the colon, rectum and/or anus. Four cancer sites - breast, lung and bronchus, colorectal and prostate - account for about 55% of all new cancer cases,” the report stated.

Lung and bronchus, colorectal, liver and breast cancers account for 56% of all cancer deaths. compared to 2008-2012.

Specifically in youth, the report noted four children age 0 to 14 years old died from cancer and nine new cases were reported within the youth population. Among youth, leukemia accounted for the majority of the new cases at 44%. Kidney and ureter cancer was the second most common in pediatric cancer patients.

“Leukemia, kidney and ureter cancer, brain cancer and liver cancer each accounted for one death in this age group,” the report stated.

By age, residents 65 years old and above accounted for most of the patients who were diagnosed with cancer from 2013 to 2017. Manåmko' made up 690 of the cases.

In that same period, 24 cancer cases in people age 0-24 years were reported - most patients fell in the age bracket of 20 to 24 years old. Children 0 to 4 years old were the second highest at 25%, followed by 15-to-19-year-old patients at 21%.

“In teens and young adults aged 15 to 24 years old in Guam, 15 new cases of cancer were reported. Thyroid cancer accounted for the majority of cases at about 27%. Leukemia, colorectal cancer and testicular cancer each accounted for about 13% of cases. The distribution was even for other cancers listed, … as each site accounted for one new case during this time period,” the report stated.

Two cancer deaths in this group were from leukemia, in addition to cancer of the kidney and ureter and cancer of the testis, which were the cause of one death each.

The report also highlighted cancer by ethnic origin. In the past, health officials have indicated that certain forms of cancer are more prevalent in some ethnicities than in others. That assertion appears to line up with the data released recently.

“By ethnicity, Micronesians had the highest age-adjusted cancer incidence rates, 438 compared to the overall population 279.9," the report said. “CHamorus had the highest rates of nasopharynx, esophagus, urinary bladder and leukemia. … Micronesians had the highest age-adjusted cancer mortality rates in all cancers combined and twice as high as the mortality rate for all cancers in Guam and the U.S.”

According to a release from the University of Guam which announced the publication of the report, the information is important to addressing cancer on island.

“We have sufficient data to examine trends and to determine which areas in cancer prevention and control stand out as service and resource priorities. By translating these data into action through policies and programs, we hope to reverse the growing burden of cancer in Guam,” the university said in a joint message from Rachael Leon Guerrero, vice provost for research and sponsored programs at UOG and director of the Guam Cancer Registry; and the late Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the School of Health, who died Dec. 26.

The report was funded by the university's Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services through the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.