The Port Authority of Guam's operating revenues increased slightly – by less than 1% or $432,000 – in fiscal 2021 to $55.1 million.

But the agency's operating expenses increased at a higher pace – by $2.6 million or 4.6% – to $58 million, eclipsing its slight rise in revenue.

This increase was largely due to a rise in post-employment benefits and pension costs, according to the Port in its latest annual Citizen-Centric Report.

Despite the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port showed an increase in handling container cargo and non-containerized cargo at 1.9% and 11.8%, respectively, according to the agency.

Other improvements reflected in the report include a reduction of time spent by a vessel at the port’s waterfront and higher crane productivity.

In fiscal 2021, the Port received a low-risk auditee designation for the third consecutive year.

Moody’s Investors Service also raised its outlook for the PAG from negative to stable, pointing to low leverage, strong liquidity, and the Port’s ability to remain fully operational during the pandemic.

“This report gives the public a glimpse into the Port’s FY 2021 progress in comparison to previous years and provides an overall performance review to include our current challenges and future outlook. With it we aim to provide transparency of the Port to our stakeholders and the community we serve,” said Port General Manger Rory J. Respicio in a press release.

(Daily Post Staff)