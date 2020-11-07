Report: Shipment of cockfighting birds on decline

The illegal shipment of fighting animals from U.S. states to Guam has dramatically declined during the last year, according to shipping records from the Guam Department of Agriculture recently obtained and reviewed by Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation.

During the last year, Guam Agriculture records show shipments of 310 animals transported for fighting purposes, down nearly 80% from the prior year and more than 90% from three years ago, the organizations stated in a press release.

“Our campaign to end illegal cockfighting on Guam is choking off the flow of unlawful transports of cockfighting roosters from off-island sources,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “Selling birds across state or territorial lines, receiving them on the island, or fighting them on Guam are felony offenses."

In January 2020, AWA and AWF revealed that there were 137 individuals on Guam who imported nearly 9,000 fighting birds between November 2016 and October 2019 in more than 500 illegal shipments by U.S. mail. The organizations allege that these individuals are cockfighters or “cockfighting brokers” who sold birds to others involved in the sport.

The top 10 importers of fighting animals on Guam received about 60% of the nearly 9,000 fighting birds, with the top importer receiving 1,608 birds for fighting or closely related purposes, the organizations stated.

It has been illegal since 2002, and a felony since 2007, to transport or sell roosters for fighting across state or territorial lines.

In December 2019, a United States law took effect that specified Guam is covered by the federal ban on cockfighting and other forms of animal fighting.

“Congress overwhelmingly passed a law to ban animal fighting everywhere in the United States, two U.S. District Courts in the territories have affirmed the constitutionality of that law, and the people of Guam have made their views known they want cockfighting banned,” added Pacelle. “While we celebrate the decline in illegal activity, there are still too many people defying the law and hurting animals for the thrill of the experience. Time to get with the program.”

AWA and AWF have announced a $2,500 reward for any individual who provides critical information that results in a successful federal prosecution of an individual or set of individuals who violate the federal law against animal fighting. The rewards program is on www.endcockfighting.org, which serves as a comprehensive resource about the subject and an action center for citizens who want to help combat these animal cruelty crimes.