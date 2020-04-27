In addition to shortfalls in the Tourism Attraction Fund, nearly all special revenue funds have hit the red in March, including funds that pay for streetlights and road improvements. The financial report for that month, released earlier this week, shows that 35 special funds failed to reach their adopted revenues for March.

Among the casualties is the Street Light Fund, which was projected to receive about $360,000 in March 2020. It fell short by more than $196,000 with actual collection at $164,000.

The fund is fueled by abandoned vehicle fees and registration fees, and specifically pays for the installation and operation of public streetlights. A portion of the Guam Highway Fund also pays into streetlight management.

However, it appears the Guam Highway Fund is fairing even worse. The fund exists primarily to maintain Guam's highways and roadways, and implement highway safety plans, programs and projects, but fund moneys have been used on a number of nonhighway projects, according to an audit released two years ago.

This fund receives more than half of its revenues through fuel taxes and surcharges but as the COVID-19 pandemic has lightened the need for travel, the Guam Highway Fund lost out on more than $1 million in March, drawing in just about $830,000 of what was an anticipated to be $1.88 million for the month.

A little less than half of that $1 million shortfall in March came from reduced revenues from licensing and registration.

The Customs, Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Fund was short $721,000, mainly due to shortfalls in passenger inspection fees, as nearly all flights into Guam have been canceled. This fund is tracking to lose out on $5.6 million by the end of the fiscal year, due to decreased visitor arrivals.

The Recycling Revolving Fund and the Solid Waste Operations Fund reported shortfalls of about $130,000 and $720,000, respectively. The Solid Waste Operations Fund specifically is behind by about $487,000 compared to what it's supposed to have made in total by March, based on the fiscal year.

According to past reports, Guam saw a 43% drop in its average weekly commercial trash volume as many businesses have temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The loss could affect overall solid waste operations down the road.

If the average weekly drop in commercial trash volume continues for several more weeks, GSWA could see a $1.8 million revenue loss by the end of fiscal 2020, comptroller Kathy Kakigi stated in early April. GSWA board members have said that cost-cutting measures will have to be implemented at the agency.

While the special fund revenue report for March does contain projected shortfalls for the Guam Highway Fund, solid waste operations and the Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, the projections from April through September don't appear to have changed from estimates made in January.

The report notes that only the Tourist Attraction Fund and Customs Inspection Fund had projections from April through September adjusted to take into account reduced visitor arrivals because of the COVID-19 crisis.

As with any projections, data in the report is subject to change.