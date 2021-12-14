Report: US funded 46% of some GovGuam agencies' budgets

About half of every dollar spent by certain agencies and offices in the government of Guam came from the U.S. government.

According to a “Federal Receipts Report” filed by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, 46% of analyzed budgets in the past fiscal year was derived from a federal receipt, either through a fully or partially funded grant.

Guam law requires an annual review of how local and federal sources compare, broken down by individual agencies and tallied overall. The document, shared with lawmakers, reports that of the $1.4 billion in total funding between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, $679.1 million came from federal receipts.

According to BBMR Director Lester Carlson, the 46% share of the overall budget derived from federal funds is pretty typical of an “aggregate amount” shown over the years.

“If there are any increases, I would probably attribute that to the improvements to Medicaid, which saw a greater federal matching rate and overall increase in annual available funds,” Carlson said.

He also clarified that the report does not consider all departments in the government of Guam – only those that received federal funds. The report also doesn’t account for billions in one-time pandemic aid authorized by Congress such as discretionary money from the American Rescue Plan.

Ten agencies had more than half of their budget last year come from federal grants:

• Department of Military Affairs: 94.7%, $13.5 million of $14.2 million.

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: 86.9%, $367.8 million of $423 million.

• Office of the Governor: 81.3%, $27.1 million of $33.4 million.

• Bureau of Statistics and Plans: 70.5%, $2.6 million of $3.7 million.

• Guam Regional Transit Authority: 67%, $5.9 million of $8.8 million.

• Department of Public Works: 61.4%, $29.1 million of $47.4 million.

• Guam Department of Labor: 59.1%, $4.75 million of $8 million.

• Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency: 56.9%, $309,300 of $543,159.

• Guam Department of Agriculture: 55%, $4.8 million of $8.7 million.

• Guam Environmental Protection Agency: 52.3%, $3.8 million of $7.2 million.

A pair of agencies, the Guam Energy Office, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority were 100% federally funded last fiscal year.

Contingencies

The report also calls for operating plans in the event federal grants are reduced or eliminated. Depending on the agency, contingencies include reducing operations, laying off staff or requesting a greater subsidy from the local treasury.

For example, the Community Health Services Section of DPHSS would consider a number of cost reductions to its staffing should its federal grants decrease, like:

• Implementing a 32-hour or 20-hour workweek.

• Recruiting interns and employees from the University of Guam or job placement programs.

• Proposing early retirement.

• Temporarily freezing recruitment for vacant positions.

• Requesting a suspension of incremental raises.

Carlson stressed the report has been submitted timely in the more than a decade he’s been at the bureau.