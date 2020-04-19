Several publications that track military developments reported Saturday that the more than decade-long program to position bomber aircraft on rotation in Guam has ended.

This program has been in place since 2004 and involved the rotational deployment of B-52s, B-2s and B-1s to Guam.

Five B-52s departed from Guam Thursday and headed back to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The Stars and Stripes quotes the U.S. Strategic Command spokesperson, Maj. Kate Atanasoff, as saying: “In line with the National Defense Strategy, the United States has transitioned to an approach that enables strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of overseas locations, when required, and with greater operational resilience, while these bombers are permanently based in the United States.”

The Stars and Stripes further stated that Atanasoff said strategic bombers will continue to operate in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam, “at the timing and tempo of our choosing.”

Aircraft Spots, an online military aircraft tracker, posted an image on Twitter of five B-52s that departed from Guam and were heading to Minot Air Force Base.

It’s unclear what would take the place of the rotational bomber presence on Guam.

The Post awaits responses on emails for comment from the Andersen Air Force Base, Joint Region Marianas and the Strategic Command’s public affairs offices.

The B-52s departed shortly after Andersen hosted a display of air power featuring a variety of aircraft including Navy MH-60S Knighthawk, Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk, Navy MQ-4C Triton, Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and KC-135 Stratotankers performing an "elephant walk" on the runway and flightline on Monday at Andersen.

The Strategic Command did post on Twitter on April 17: “Our diverse bomber fleet – B-52, B-1 & B-2 – allows us to respond to global events anytime, anywhere. Whether they’re launched from Louisiana, Guam, or the U.K., long-range strategic bombers have and will remain a bedrock of our deterrence!”

The command added that the transition to a strategy called Dynamic Force Employment “gives us more options to a broader set of overseas locations while maintaining stronger strategic bomber resiliency and being unpredictable. It’s all about staying flexible, agile and responsive.”

President Trump last year voiced concern in a press conference about the cost of positioning B-52s on Guam and the flyovers over the Korean Peninsula.