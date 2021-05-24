Reports to financial commission show GDOE paying down debts

The Guam Department of Education has a handle on its finances and is paying down debts, according to the financial reports reviewed during the Education Financial Supervisory Commission meeting Thursday.

The EFSC has been keeping tabs on GDOE's financial health since its creation in response to the "high-risk grantee" designation placed on GDOE in 2010.

The department's financial reports indicated that GDOE has an overall accounts payable balance of $4.45 million. Of that balance, $81,202 was reported to have aged beyond 90 days.

GDOE reported that the accounts in arrears are mainly utilities and ground maintenance.

With 41 schools and its Tiyan headquarters, GDOE can rack up the bills when it comes to power and water.

According to GDOE's accounts payable aging report as of May 20, the department owes $1.59 million to the Guam Power Authority. Of that, $766,384 is past due by 90 days.

GDOE owes the Guam Waterworks Authority $582,985, and part of that balance reflects 60-to-90-day arrears of $76,745.

Another debt hanging over GDOE is for food services. GDOE's accounts payable aging report showed Sodexo Services Guam, which provides meals to public school students, is owed $430,621. That balance is over 90 days in arrears.

While GDOE owes more than $4 million in payables, William Taitingfong, the chairman of the EFSC, indicated that GDOE was actually doing well.

"If you see the aging 30 days, 60 days and 90 days payable to their vendors, it shows that they are actually paying off some of their 90 days and more. If you compare it to the previous months, it has gone down," Taitingfong said.

"The 90-and-over looks pretty good, paying those out without delay."

Taitingfong told The Guam Daily Post that some accounts in arrears were carried over from the previous school year. But those normally are paid off in the first quarter of the fiscal year, he said.

Taitingfong said the monthly reports to the EFSC ensure that GDOE continues to receive its local allotments and that there's accountability between GDOE, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and the Department of Administration.

GDOE's last reported financial status designation, or FSD, was in March when the department received FSD code C, according to Taitingfong.

"GDOE had a negative variance report (that) seemed to present an improved budget amount when combining year-to-date actual and annualized projections at the time of the reporting for certain categories," he said regarding the FSD report.

Taitingfong said the FSD contains information reported by GDOE to BBMR providing details about how GDOE is spending its money by category, including personnel, operations and supplies. If GDOE is heading toward trouble, it will be designated a specific watch code such as A, B or C.

While the FSD was on the agenda at Thursday's meeting, a motion was carried to table the report until next month. Taitingfong said the report was not ready.

The next EFSC meeting is scheduled for June 24.