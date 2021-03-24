Republican National Committeewoman and Guam advocate, Margaret Metcalfe, dies

The Republican Party of Guam is mourning the loss of National Committeewoman Margaret McDonald Glover Metcalfe.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Auntie Pudden, as she was affectionately known, was a wife, mother and businesswoman," according to the press release. "She also served as the Director of the Washington Office of the Governor of Guam in the Administration of then-Governor Eddie Baza Calvo."

Metcalfe was "a great lady and true advocate for the people of Guam," party officials stated.

"In her time in Washington, DC, she led many initiatives that improved the lives of all of Guam’s people, but especially the most vulnerable: the veterans, the war survivors, the youth and our precious manåmko'," they also stated.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to her husband, Chris and their two sons and families. Our island lost a staunch fighter and advocate. She will be deeply missed."

Congressman statement on the passing of Margaret "Pudding" McDonald Glover Metcalfe

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas also sent out a note of condolence.

"As a part of Familian Karabao my family and I wish to extend our prayers to the immediate family of Auntie Margaret McDonald Glover Metcalfe, known throughout the island fondly as "Pudding"," he stated.

"May we always remember the light our departed have brought into the world, and value always the time we have with our loved ones."