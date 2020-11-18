The Republican Party of Guam is looking forward to working with the re-elected delegate to Washington D.C. on economic recovery and other concerns for Guam that Congress can help with.

In a press release congratulating Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas on his re-election victory, the Republican Party pointed to the last two years of bi-partisan efforts.

"There are many pressing issues forthcoming inclusive of economic recovery and financial support for thousands in the community, and now with the conclusion of the 2020 election cycle, the Guam GOP stands ready to engage in discussions with Congressman San Nicolas on a path for Guam," the press release states.

"The Republican Party of Guam would also like to extend a commendation to former Congressman, Dr. Robert Underwood, and Senator Wil Castro for their efforts in desiring to represent Guam in the United States House of Representatives."

The party noted that while "campaigns are never easy ... we must place differences aside and work collectively for the betterment of our community."