The Republican Party of Guam sends out statement criticizing Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's request to suspend flights coming from countries with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, they noted, they are "quite appalled by the request made by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson to the Guam International Airport Authority to suspend all incoming flights from countries that have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, to include Japan, Korea, and the Philippines."

"There are many wrongs to her press release, which obviously is pandering to the emotions of the electorate," the party stated. "What we don’t see is a request from the Vice Speaker asking the Governor of Guam what actions her administration is taking to address quarantine and screening services at the airport. What we have yet to see is leadership from Adelup stepping up and addressing the people of Guam with not just updates, but assurances. What we have heard is an executive level discussion where only elected officials would be invited to listen to updates, yet there has yet to be an address to the community in general. Leaders lead, and at a time of such uncertainty, our island needs leadership.

"As for the Vice Speaker’s comments, does she not realize that it took our island years to recover from the threats made by the North Korean regime. A threat which set back our primary Japanese tourism market, which has been an economic pillar of Guam for decades," the press release stated.

As of Friday, more than 9,700 had been infected and the virus had killed 213 people - all of them in China, The Washington Post is reporting. About 90 cases have been recorded outside China - including the first two in Italy, both Chinese tourists, according to news reports.

Additionally, health officials reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus Thursday as the World Health Organization set in motion a global effort to fight the outbreak by declaring it a public health emergency. Officials suspect the man picked up the virus from home while his wife was symptomatic, according to Jennifer Layden, state epidemiologist for the Illinois Department of Public Health. The woman, who was identified last week as the second U.S. case, had traveled to Wuhan, China. She has been hospitalized since and is doing well, Layden said.

Since 2018 we started seeing these numbers rebound, however when elected leaders create paranoia as the statement did yesterday, this has the potential of reaching our markets and once again impacting them adversely that we are not a safe island. We do want to remind Vice Speaker Nelson that suspending flights doesn’t just impact hotels owned by the large corporations whom she may see in a negative limelight, but their employees. This could result in reduced working hours or even layoffs for these Guamanians, which affects disposable income when shopping for groceries, medicine or supplies, or even paying their bills. The trickle-down effect can be very disastrous for our economy, and once again, this DOES impact our entire community.

Should we as a community be concerned? When there are no answers being presented to the people, then yes, we should be absolutely concerned. Are our air and seaports ready in the event a case enters our island? We don’t know, because our leadership isn’t saying anything. Is the Guam Memorial Hospital ready in the event of an outbreak? Once again, we don’t know because leadership is busy focusing more on photo ops, and less on being transparent.

What we need at this challenging time is leadership and not assumptions. We need answers and not press releases. As the old saying goes, “if you want to lead, be a leader. If you want people to be liked, sell ice cream”. Right now, the people want leadership, NOT ice cream.