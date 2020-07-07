Republican Party distances from candidate's 'terrorists' comment

The Republican Party of Guam has issued a statement saying it does not support a comment made by one of its senatorial candidates who called local protesters "homegrown domestic terrorists cell groups."

"The Republican Party of Guam does not endorse or support a statement made by Mr. Ryan Calvo, a candidate for senator, who released a public comment on Independence Day where he expressed that 'local activists with anti-American sentiments on Guam are homegrown domestic terrorists cell groups which do not represent peace,'" the party stated.

Calvo is one of 16 Republicans running for the 15-seat Guam Legislature.

About 100 people from local environmental and cultural advocacy groups held a peaceful protest on Friday afternoon outside the gate of the future Marine Corps base in Finegayan, Dededo. The protest was to oppose the clearing of what the protesters described as CHamoru historical sites on land that's being developed to support the relocation of several thousand U.S. Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

"These comments are the opinion of Mr. Calvo and NOT of the Guam GOP," the party stated.

The party also stated it's not its place to put a gag order on Calvo.

'Fundamental right of expression'

"The Republican Party of Guam supports the First Amendment rights of our residents to encourage both the freedom of speech and the right to peaceably assemble. This includes those who believe in peacefully protesting Guam's rights for an improved political status, self-determination, or independence. The Guam GOP recognizes these actions are constitutionally protected and are not acts of terrorism," the party stated.

"On the same premise, while the Republican Party of Guam does not support the statement made by Mr. Calvo, the party does not place gag orders on opinions expressed by the candidates running under its banner, as it is also their fundamental right of expression," the party added.