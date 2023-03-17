Republican senators block pay raise bill from session agenda

Bill 24-37, the measure to fund the implementation of 22% pay raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan by April of this year, did not make it to the agenda for session later this month, drawing criticism from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who has approved the raises and submitted the funding measure to senators for consideration.

The vote to add the bill fell along party lines.

Republican Sens. Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Thomas Fisher and Chris Duenas voted no on a motion made Thursday during a meeting of the Guam Legislature's Committee on Rules.

Democratic Sens. Joe San Agustin, Dwayne San Nicolas, Roy Quinata, Chris Barnett and Sabina Perez and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted in favor, falling one vote short of the seven needed to pass. Sens. Amanda Shelton and William Parkinson and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes were absent and excused from the meeting.

"Thousands of rank and file employees covered by the General Pay Plan won’t get a raise next month, thanks to Republican senators led by Chris Duenas. The truth is, certain Republican senators like Chris Duenas have opposed this measure from the start, even after supporting pay raises for themselves in 2014 under my Republican predecessor," the governor stated in a release,

The former governor she was referring to, Gov. Eddie Calvo, approved pay raises governmentwide during his tenure in office. Lawmakers, after about a year, enacted legislation to roll back the raises for elected and appointed officials, including for senators and the governor.

"While Republican senators call for more maintenance in our public schools, they remain unwilling to pay what it takes to hire and retain the skilled workers needed to keep schools safe - even when (Guam Department of Education) leadership says that is exactly what they need," Leon Guerrero added.

'Substantially costlier'

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., the GOP bloc's minority leader, responded to the governor, stating her administration had taken political aim at Duenas and his other colleagues for simply doing their jobs.

"Of concern to Sen. Duenas and the other Republican members of the 37th Guam Legislature’s rules committee was the lack of transparency and blatant attempt to place a bill that was substantially costlier and different than what was introduced and discussed in the bill’s public hearing," Blas said.

The initial proposal called for $16 million to be appropriated to the Department of Administration, but the bill read Thursday to the Committee on Rules required about $23.3 million - an increase of more than 40%, the minority leader noted.

San Agustin, chair of the appropriations committee, explained the revised bill included appropriations to agencies not under the governor's purview, such as the University of Guam, the Judiciary of Guam and others. The Judiciary, for example, has asked for parity with pay raises to keep up with salaries in the executive agencies.

Taitague objected to placing Bill 24 on the session agenda. She had wanted to know who would be getting pay raises, by position, and how much they would be getting. She noted this was done for past legislation.

"When the bill came before us, it just came as one sheet of paper to increase these salaries based on this study. But there was no attachment," Taitague said.

Barnett said later in the hearing that DOA submitted a list of more than 200 positions included in the pay plan, but Taitague said the bill did not have an itemized attachment.

Duenas agreed with Taitague, and commented that he could not think of another time that such a substantial funding increase was made without another hearing.

He also supported Taitague's objection, stating the bill was not vetted at this point.

"As should be expected, Sen. Duenas raised question about the increased amount and raised the point that it substantially changed the bill. Even a layperson knows that a $7 million increase in what was first asked and what is wanted now is too much not to question. Because this is not a matter of just hundreds of dollars, this is in the millions," Blas said in his response to the governor.

Fisher also questioned whether the increase was a proper amendment to the bill, but it was confirmed by legal counsel that the appropriation was a "logical outgrowth" for the measure.

San Agustin commented on the bill's delay after the rules committee meeting, stating in a release that Republican senators wanted to discern who and what positions would garner wage increases.

The GPP does not include agency heads or their deputies, nor mayors or vice mayors, San Agustin stated.

"The GPP covers our rank and file servants who serve as custodial, labor and maintenance staff; administrative, managerial personnel; nursing, medical and dentistry technical positions; clerical and related staff and others that do not serve as teachers, law enforcement or nurses," San Agustin added, stating further that concerns were addressed by himself, Barnett and Terlaje.

San Agustin said he wanted to get the bill on the agenda so that it could be further discussed and broken down during deliberations in the Committee of the Whole.

Taitague published her own response, again noting the increased appropriation in the bill.

"We don’t want to increase pay now and find ourselves forced to furlough struggling workers should federal funds decrease and economic recovery stall," Taitague stated in the release.

She reiterated her support of the pay raises as long as they are enacted "responsibly."

"A $7 million increase is significant and deserves further review and proper fiscal documentation. ... Our schools are failing and if we’re putting pay raises before fixing schools, we’d better be clear with what we’re asking for," she stated.