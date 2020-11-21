Republicans call out governor for 'milking' the military comment

The Republican Party of Guam called out Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for saying her administration is "milking" concessions from the military as a result of Guam's role as host for the quarantine of Navy sailors on the COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The aircraft carrier pulled into port on Guam in late March and, during the two months the warship was stranded here, nearly 1,100 of the almost 5,000 Navy sailors on board tested positive for COVID-19. One sailor died.

The governor told a virtual gathering of Rotarians on Thursday the Navy has agreed to return excess military land to the government of Guam as a result of her approval of the use of certain Guam hotels as quarantine sites for the Navy sailors. She plans to use that land for the site of a new Guam Memorial Hospital.

The governor told Rotarians that agreeing to provide a haven for the aircraft carrier's sailors was "the best decision I ever made."

“The Secretary of the Navy – he’s going to give us excess land because of that. So, we’re milking it. We’re milking it very hard,” the governor said.

The Guam Republican Party stated: “When a stranger is hungry or hurt, we … extend our arms and help, not because of what we will attain in return, but because of who we are, and what our manamko' has taught us to be.”

“Governor, while we agree that it was a great decision in allowing the sailors on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt to stay at Guam hotels, we must remind you that the island of Guam extended our arms because those young men and women were being exposed to the COVID-19 virus on board the carrier. In a humanitarian effort, and because we are a people of respect, we wanted to assure these individuals were safe. Plus, it was the right thing to do.

“We did not extend our arms so that we can ‘milk’ the military or the federal government in return,” the party stated.

The governor's office was working on a comment as of press time.

The Republican Party stated there were sailors from Guam on the aircraft carrier.

“There were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, and brothers and sisters of strangers, who were also serving on that carrier, and it is in the spirit of inafa’maolek that we wanted to make sure they were safe. The governor also forgets that these young men and women are serving to protect the people of Guam.”