Republicans, Democrats take swipes at each other over budget

The Democratic gubernatorial administration and the Republican Party of Guam exchanged a volley of press releases on Monday over the local government's budget.

It started when the Republicans asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, her senior staff and all appointed members of her Cabinet to take at least a 10% cut in their salaries during the pandemic.

Adelup’s Policy Director Carlo Branch noted that Adelup’s budget, at $6.15 million, is smaller when compared to the annual budgets of the previous administration.

That sparked another comment from the Republicans, asking why the Leon Guerrero Administration wasn’t sending its fiscal team to budget discussions at the Legislature on Monday.

Budget talks started at 10 a.m. but the fiscal team hadn’t shown up, raising senators’ concerns.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, then relayed to senators an employee of the Bureau of Budget Management and Research tested positive for COVID-19.

After reconvening at 2 p.m., BBMR representatives appeared via video conference at the legislative budget session, while the Department of Administration’s director attended the committee of the whole at the Congress Building in Hagåtña.

Republicans start with call for cuts

“Adelup needs to prioritize essential services of this government, which means making sure that rank and file public sector employees who attend to these critical tasks are not impacted by pay-less paydays,” according to the Republican press release sent out Monday morning.

“While a 10% salary cut may seem drastic to these politically hired positions, it would still leave them with nearly double what most of our nurses, educators and law enforcement officers earn each year. The savings can go towards ensuring that we do not have a shortage in health care professionals, especially as this public health crisis continues.”

The Republican Party also asked the administration to “cease the hiring and assignment of non-essential employees” noting that Janela Carrera, the former communications director for the governor, has been transferred to the Department of Public Health and Social Services as a special projects coordinator to work on COVID issues.

“Unless she has experience in health care, this is an unjustified and rather insulting act, especially to the competent and hardworking Public Health staff who have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic for months without her direct involvement, as well as to the people of Guam, where over 35,000 of our island residents have either been furloughed or are experiencing reduced hours at work,” they added in the press release.

Adelup responds

Branch sent out a list of Adelup’s budget, showing the comparison in budgets for the governor and lieutenant governors’ offices over the last decade:

Fiscal 2013: $6.56 million

Fiscal 2014: $6.77 million

Fiscal 2015: $7.07 million

Fiscal 2016: $7.63 million

Fiscal 2017: $8.13 million

Fiscal 2018: $8.13 million

Fiscal 2019: $7.31 million

Fiscal 2020: $6.15 million

“If words won’t work with the GOP, we hope math will. We have led by example—that is how this administration ran Adelup on the smallest budget in nearly a decade,” Branch stated.

“Additionally, the governor’s revised proposal for FY 2021 General Fund revenues is $22 million less than the current year and about $60 million less than FY 2017, representing the single lowest General Fund estimate since FY 2014. The math speaks for itself—we are doing far more with much less. The GOP just talks about it.

“If we lead by the last eight years of Republican example, we’d take a 10% pay cut and then illegally give it back after the election, we’d take from child support, and rob the E-911 fund. That’s leadership by the wrong example,” Branch stated.

Branch also noted that education and information are two of the best weapons we have against COVID-19.

“The fact that they would want to leave public health outreach efforts outgunned and undermanned says more about them than it does about us,” Branch said.

Where’s the fiscal team?

The Republican Party, prior to the resumption of the budget session at 2 p.m., responded with another question: Where are the representatives from the Leon Guerrero administration?

“It was unfortunate and unbelievable that the governor's fiscal team was not present to deliberate with senators on how they derived their revenue projections or even discuss their spending plans for Fiscal Year 2021. Furthermore, where was the courtesy to the senators? Hence courtesy to the public, that they did not plan on participating in this very important process,” the Republicans stated. “The excuse placed on the table was COVID-19 related, which is odd as we did not see any reluctance from this administration in allowing children to start school today despite the pandemic.”

The Republicans said the lack of response to the continuous requests from the Legislature for the latest available information concerning local and federal funds used for COVID-19 response efforts is another concern.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Office created on May 5, 2020 via Executive Order 2020-13, has yet to report to senators on the use of almost $118 million specifically for COVID-19 response efforts,” the Republican Party stated.

“This information is critical to the development and adoption of any government budget for the upcoming fiscal year.”