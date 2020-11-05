Unofficial results for the senatorial race show more Republicans made it to the 36th Guam Legislature than are in the current Legislature, but Democrats will still have the majority.

The next Legislature will have eight Democrats and seven Republicans, based on Guam Election Commission count of all 67 precincts. The count started Tuesday evening and completed Wednesday morning. COVID-19 social distancing limited the number of poll workers who could be at the GEC tabulation center at a time.

This is a change from the current supermajority of 10 Democrats, and a Republican minority of five.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, a Democrat, again garnered the most votes among senatorial candidates, as she did in 2018.

Sen. James Moylan earned the second spot, and is leading seven Republicans in the top 15, two more than are in the current Legislature.

Sen. Telena Nelson completes the top three. Nelson was on deployment as an officer in the Guam National Guard and was unable to campaign during the latter part of the election season.

While the 35th Legislature has 10 women and five men, the 36th will have eight women and seven men, based on the unofficial results.

Four former Republican senators are returning to the Legislature in January. They are former Sens. Joanne Brown, Tony Ada, Chris Duenas and Frank Blas Jr.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Kelly Marsh did not get enough voter support for her reelection bid.

Top 15

Sen. Therese M. Terlaje, Democrat. Sen. James Moylan, Republican. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, Democrat. Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, Democrat. Sen. Mary C. Torres, Republican. Vicente Anthony "Tony" Ada, Republican. Sen. Amanda Shelton, Democrat. Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican. Frank F. Blas Jr., Republican. Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Democrat. Sen. Clynton E. Ridgell, Democrat. Christopher M. Duenas, Republican. Joanne M. Brown, Republican: Sen. Sabina Perez, Democrat: Sen. Jose "Pedo" T. Terlaje, Democrat:

The rest of the list

Sen. Kelly Marsh, Democrat.

John Ananich II, Democrat.

Fred E. Bordallo Jr., Democrat.

Vincent Borja, Republican.

Frank G. Leon Guerrero, Democrat.

Joaquin "Ken" Leon Guerrero, Republican.

Joseph I. Iglesias, Republican.

Sandra R. Seau, Republican.

Michelle Lynn Armenta, Republican.

Franklin J. Meno, Democrat.

Christopher L. Carillo, Democrat.

David Ralph Duenas, Democrat.

Dominic J. Hernandez, Republican.

Don Antonio Edquilane, Republican.