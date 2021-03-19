Sen. James Moylan, a potential gubernatorial candidate, is no longer the minority leader among Republican senators of the 36th Guam Legislature.

Sen. Chris Duenas, who's taking over, announced the minority leadership is "changing hands ... to allow for greater focus on collective legislative initiatives and to support those who have expressed interest in higher office."

“There is much work to be done and as the Republican minority, we fully support our party members in their goals for higher office; but we also need our leadership in the Guam Legislature to be focused on the work and issues at hand. As our aspirations, needs and priorities evolve, we must remain focused on ensuring that we are doing what we were elected to do; serve our island and its people,” stated Duenas.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Senator James 'Jim' Moylan for all of his efforts to ensure that everyone has an equal footing at the table, and I want to assure our dear people of Guam that I will maintain the good work he has done,” added Duenas.

Moylan said, "as of March 18, 2021, I am no longer the minority leader of the 36th Guam Legislature. While I believe that the reasons which lead to the decision were unwarranted, I respect the will of the majority within the caucus."

Both sides did not specify the reasons in press releases released Friday afternoon – minutes apart.

"I serve the people of Guam, and I will continue to serve with honor as I did in the previous Legislature, and as I have since I took the oath of office on Jan. 4, 2021. We have many serious issues to focus on, and these latest developments will in no manner, hinder our efforts. Let’s get Guam moving," Moylan added.