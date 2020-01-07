Guam Sen. William Castro is the Republican Party's candidate for delegate in the November mid-term election.

The decision was made over the weekend that the Guam Republican Caucus nominate Castro for Guam’s delegate.

“Building bridges and bringing people together — absent political lines — is the best way forward for Guam,” Castro said in a press release. “The people’s representative must represent all of the people and work with everyone entrusted to work for the people.”

“Senator Castro is a statesman whom we trust will work with all parties and represent Guam well in Congress,” said newly installed Minority Leader Sen. Telo Taitague.

The Republicans also chose Sen. Louise Borja Muna as the new assistant minority leader and Sen. James “Jim” C. Moylan as minority whip.