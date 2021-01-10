Republicans revive proposal for part-time Legislature

In the first four days of their term, Republican Sens. James Moylan, Vicente “Tony” Ada, Christopher Duenas and Joanne Brown introduced legislation on Thursday calling for a voter referendum to establish a part-time Legislature.

It's an idea that has received mixed reactions among prior sets of lawmakers. Republican senators who have pressed for reducing local senatorial positions to part-time jobs have argued this will attract a wider pool of talented residents who want to serve the public but don't want to give up their jobs or businesses.

People who don't support the idea have argued the Guam Legislature will make it harder for candidates who don't have deep pockets to run for senatorial office, and it could make the 15-seat Legislature less representative of the community. Many island residents need to work full time to pay their bills, according to a previous argument on the issue.

Bill 15-36 proposes to place on the 2022 General Election ballot a voter referendum question on making the 15 senatorial seats part-time positions.

If enacted, “The Citizen’s Legislative Reform Act of 2021” would allow Guam to mirror a legislative structure incorporated by 40 state legislatures.

The measure would provide some savings to taxpayers while continuing to preserve the role of the legislative branch of government, the four senators stated in a joint release.

Bill 15-36 would create a centralized Legislative Bureau, which would provide support and resources to elected senators. The bill would convert senatorial salaries to stipends and set 30-day sessions twice a year to address not only Organic Act mandates but also the work of the people.

A part-time Legislature would attract more candidates from various sectors of the community, the proponents stated, as prospective lawmakers would not have to leave their careers or situations to represent their peers.

Whether a candidate is an educator, a medical professional, a student or a stay-at-home parent, a citizens' Legislature would bring an array of representatives entrusted with the authority to promote policies to benefit the community, the bill's authors contend.

Bill 15-36 was introduced exactly a year after Moylan introduced Bill 265-35 in the 35th Guam Legislature. That measure proposed a part-time Legislature, but a public hearing for it was never held.

The difference with this measure is that it allows the voters of Guam to decide whether they would support a part-time Legislature, rather than senators making the decision.

The new bill’s authors have simply stated “The legislation redirects the focus of public service from one of optics to one of policy. That when it comes to your senators, it is the person and not their title which determines the amount of effort they choose to bring to the table.”

The authors further contend that “Bill 15-36 opens up opportunities for many citizens to consider public service without leaving their careers."

Opposition

Democratic Sen. Joe San Agustin isn't keen on the idea.

“I know for a fact there are many things that we as senators have to do to make sure that we fulfill our obligations to the people. Being part time would not allow for that. How do we expect people to truly represent the people of Guam?” San Agustin said.

“If any of the current senators want a part-time Legislature, maybe it’s because they’re only doing it part time. Maybe they should be part time. If the shoe fits, you walk in it.”

Republican Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said he wants to see the details on how a part-time Legislature would function given the limited time allowed for senators to do their jobs.

“I’m in support of a part-time legislature for the purposes that it can probably bring in and encourage more talent to be able to participate in the legislative portion of government, but I want to be assured that in the formation of this part-time Legislature, there is adequate time for the necessary and proper functions and duties.”

“The Legislature is the holder of the purse strings of the government. As a check and balance, you want to make sure that you have that ability to be able to continue to oversee that this money is being spent the way it’s meant to be spent as opposed to because you’re not in session, so they say we needed to spend the money so we had an emergency declaration or some other trick to be able to spend it.”