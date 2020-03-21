A bipartisan effort is being made in an effort to ensure that Guam is included in all relief packages for COVID-19.

Delegate Michael San Nicolas reached across the aisle to the Republican Party of Guam, which agreed to help.

In a letter to the leadership of Guam’s Republican party, Del. Michael San Nicolas notes that their cooperative effort help assure the war claims legislation was passed by Congress. The war claims legislation, he said, will likely be signed into law by March 27.

“As our cooperation has rendered critical results for our people on the issue of War Claims, I again seek the support of the Republican Party of Guam to join me in ensuring that our island is fully included in this critical cash relief component,” he wrote. “The House, Senate, and Administration have all in various circumstances indicated a desire to incorporate a per-citizen payment ranging from $1,000 per adult and $500 per child as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts.”

He noted that discussions with the White House has indicated that Guam will be included in COVID-19 relief packages.

“However, it is critical that the Republican controlled Senate and White House also support our inclusion. As such, I once again seek the assistance of the Republican Party to secure this resource for our island should it come to fruition for the rest of the country,” he stated.

The Republican Party of Guam responded to San Nicolas’ letter, stating they will help.

“Just as we prioritized with H.R. 1365 and reaching out to GOP members of Congress to seek their support, we would certainly accept your request in providing the assistance to ensure that our island is included in any COVID-19 relief efforts, specifically with the discussions associated with per-citizen payments,” the letter, signed by former Sen. Tony Ada, who is the chairman of the Republican Party of Guam. “The economic recovery will certainly be timely, thus any efforts from the federal government would be most welcome and will take us steps forward.”