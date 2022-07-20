Request for Guam and CNMI to be part of Hawaii HIDTA designation denied

A request to include Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of Hawaii's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation has been denied.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho received word of the denial last week, according to Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General.

It's the second blow to Guam's efforts to obtain the designation, which could provide certain resources for the island, such as additional intelligence about incoming cargo to combat drug importation. The primary focus of the HIDTA designation is drug interdiction, along with the disruption of drug trafficking, intelligence sharing and training.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The first attempt to obtain the HIDTA designation was made in September 2018 under the administration of former Gov. Eddie Calvo. That was denied by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in September 2019.

The initial denial stated that Guam's petition did not demonstrate that the island is "a significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing or importation," that local resources have been committed to respond to the trafficking problem, that drug-related activities have a significant harmful impact in the area, or that a significant increase in federal resources was needed to respond to the issue.

New HIDTA designations are rare and the more accepted practice now is to join an existing region, Camacho said in 2020.

Within that year, the Guam OAG announced that Guam and the CNMI had petitioned to fall under Hawaii's HIDTA designation. The petitions were submitted to the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2020, according to an OAG press release at that time.

Charfauros told the Post that Hawaii made a request for Guam and the CNMI to join under the state's HIDTA designation, and the rejection was sent to Hawaii.

"We are working with Hawaii to evaluate and reassess what our next steps will be," she said.