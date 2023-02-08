Studies conducted by the University of Guam’s Sea Grant and Marine laboratory, have discovered a thirty percent decline in the island’s parrotfish population within the past decade, the university announced in a press release.

According to Dr. Brett Taylor, a UOG Sea Grant researcher and the study's lead author, this species makes up nearly a third of the coastal reef fisheries.

The program undertook the study to determine how this affected the species and its environment since, according to Dr. Taylor, the last ten years have been very dynamic in Guam. By using video recordings taken in the same locations in 2012 and 2021, an estimated 15,000 Parrotfish were tallied.

“We should be seeing considerable returns and productivity,” he said. “There's been both positive and negative things and we're trying to figure out what kind of a trajectory our parrotfishes are on. If it's a good one, it's the identification that the parrotfish’s biomass has decreased by approximately 30 percent.”

The survey also found that marine protected areas accounted for 63 percent of the locations with increased parrotfish stock numbers. Whereas, more than 70 percent of the survey sites showing a decrease were in unprotected areas.

While overfishing contributes to the population loss, it is not the only factor. According to Taylor, coral bleaching events, recurrent bleaching episodes, and heat stress on the coral reef are all contributing to increased fishing pressure and habitat degradation.

“This is not the story I was hoping to tell with our research,” he added. “But fortunately, there has already been positive management action that will hopefully turn this trend around.”

Public Law 35-78, which prohibits using a spear or any other fishing device while SCUBA diving and was passed in 2020, is one of the management strategies that has a positive impact on the issue. Guam now joins the list of more than 60 other countries, regions, and states that have outlawed the practice.

“This legislation represents the most effective management action for ensuring sustainable reef fisheries. Thus, we hope to see a rebound in fish numbers over the next decade,” Taylor said.