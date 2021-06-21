A tracking project for manta rays began last week, with the goal to collect data on the movements, habitats and social patterns of Guam’s population of the marine animals.

“We recently had the first cross-island migration of a manta ray in the region,” said lead researcher Julie Hartup of the Micronesian Conservation Coalition. “It is really exciting to be able to track more of that kind of movement.”

Other members of the team come from the University of Guam Sea Grant, Conservation International, Manta Trust and the Department of Agriculture, according to a release from UOG.

The public is being encouraged to be respectful of known manta sites through the end of July and to keep a distance from any rays that may be tagged.

“People may think that the tags are fishing line or something else, but they are very important to the research we are doing, and we ask that community members please refrain from touching them,” Hartup said.

The tags will be removed from the manta rays at the conclusion of the study. According to MCC, Guam’s rays are unique in several ways. The island has a “micro-population” of the animals, with only 53 documented individuals over the past decade. Active research is also determining if Guam manta rays are hybrids between reef and pelagic species.

This research project is funded in part by UOG Sea Grant, one of 34 programs within the National Sea Grant College Program. The partnership seeks to enhance the practical use and conservation of coastal and marine resources to create a sustainable economy and environment.