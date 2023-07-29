Researchers raise doubt about missile defense's effectiveness

As military construction of a 360-degree missile defense system across the island is expected to ramp up in the coming months and years, two experts have raised doubts about how effectively Guam can be defended in the event of conflict between the U.S. and other global powers.

Two experts early Friday morning took part in a panel discussion hosted by PBS Guam and the Pacific Center for Island Security, "Forward Edge in the New Missile Age," covering the security impacts for Guam as regional tensions build between the U.S. and especially China. The panel was moderated by PCIS Chair Robert Underwood.

It’s difficult to say what kind of damage the island's civilian population could expect to see in a back-and-forth missile battle between the two superpowers, said Laura Grego, senior scientist and the research director for the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Modern-day examples, such as in Israel, which regularly has to defend against rocket attacks from Gaza, involve less-sophisticated technology than China could fire against Guam, she said.

A U.S.-China conflict "would be a real major happening, something that we do not know how far it's going to go," Grego said. "But it has all sorts of risks of going very large and very destructive."

It's not impossible for the U.S. to catch up to and defend against new hypersonic missile technology being unveiled and stockpiled by the Chinese military, Grego said.

“It’s just that it hasn’t been done and it is a complex system that’s kind of starting from the beginning,” she said.

Adm. John Aquilino, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told Congress earlier this year that the Department of Defense is working on technology to defend against hypersonic missiles. The Guam missile defense system was the command's top homeland defense priority.

The main threat from hypersonic missiles isn’t how fast they can go but how quickly they can maneuver, said Matt Korda, associate researcher and senior research fellow for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. China and North Korea are developing weapons that can make quick changes in trajectory at extreme speeds, which makes the prospect of intercepting them – a feat that requires hitting a missile with another missile – extremely difficult.

“I feel like we're in territory now where the Missile Defense Agency is often promising these just incredibly ambitious goals for how they would seek to defend any kind of territory,” Korda said, “and we’re seeing that individual systems are not able to perform in ways that they’re supposed to perform.”

'Really significant challenges'

Guam’s planned missile defense setup is expected be made up of several different systems, similar to the Aegis, Iron Dome and Terminal High Altitude Aerial Defense missile systems, all connected and working together, Grego said. But each individual system isn't necessarily designed to tackle the type of long-range missile threats Guam may face, or else are designed to defend only small-scale targets, she said.

Add to that the fact that the new system will be a first-of-its-kind experiment being developed at an accelerated pace without much real-world testing.

“I am a little concerned when I see the timelines that are being talked about for a system on Guam. ... What usually happens when you do something fast is you don't do it well, you skip steps and you don't have accountability," Grego said.

Korda added that building better missile defense systems would inevitably lead to global competitors to the U.S. building better missiles to counter them. That made the possibility of being able to reliably defeat new missiles questionable, he said.

“No matter how much missile defense is improved, they're always going to face really significant challenges when it comes to countering modern missiles, because we're seeing these types of countermeasures all the time,” Korda said.

Grego didn’t rule out the usefulness of such a system entirely.

"I understand the feeling of, 'some defense sounds better than nothing.' And I would almost always want to say defense is good.”

But she said there would be drawbacks, including electromagnetic pollution from radar, as well as effects on resources such as water and power generation that residents should be having a transparent conversation about.

Korda said one of the primary purposes of a missile defense system, according to the Pentagon, is to allow military operations to continue.

“Missile defense is meant to be a defensive system, but it's supporting a posture that could potentially be provocative in some cases,” he said.