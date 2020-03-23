Resident leads by example in call to band together

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one resident from Tamuning wants to remind the community, as people of Guam, to come together and help those struggling, especially manåmko'.

Retired U.S. Navy corpsman Stephen Librando, a Purple Heart recipient after being hit by an improvised explosive device during his 2010 deployment to Afghanistan, was making his way home from a mom and pop store when he noticed an elderly man on his walker crossing the road near St. Anthony's Church in Tamuning.

Librando said he saw the man walking from the crosswalk of the Oka Pay-Less Supermarket, and within the 10 minutes Librando was in the store, the man had covered such a short distance.

It was a hot and sunny afternoon, Librando said, and the man was also holding a bag of food and water with about four cars waiting for him to cross the street.

While others watched, Librando decided to park his car and offer the man a ride.

At first, Librando said, the man looked surprised that a complete stranger had offered to help him.

After a short conversation, Librando found out they were neighbors in the same apartment complex.

The man told Librando that the bus was his primary means of transportation from home to the store, but that day, the bus had dropped him off short of his usual stop.

Librando said the man looked almost 70 years old. He told Librando he owns a car but isn't allowed to drive anymore.

He asked the man if he stocked up on goods before the shutdown and the man said he was still trying to buy some bread and a tub of Tang.

He dropped the man at home and went back to the store to purchase the items for him.

On the drive back, Librando learned the man had been living alone since his wife died in 2004, and that all his nieces and nephews are in the Philippines.

After Librando dropped the man off and bought the items he needed, he offered his number since they live in the same apartment complex.

"So if he needed anything, I can scoop it up for him," he said.

"Let's show the world that, even through a global crisis, we can still come together as Guamanians, that we defeated the crisis because we all came together and did our parts, big or small."