10 of the 11 new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday evening came from a residential cluster.

According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, ten of the eleven cases reported community contact with confirmed cases and are part of a residential cluster.

The other positive case reported on Wednesday reported household contact to a confirmed case.

All 11 new cases were asymptomatic at the time of testing and identified through contact tracing efforts.

Guam has had 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Based on the latest data from Public Health, here is the village breakdown of active COVID-19 cases.

Yigo 15 active cases

Tamuning 4 active cases

Dededo 8 active cases

Barrigada 2 active cases

Mangilao 1 active case

The following villages have between 1 to 4 active cases, according to Public Health data as of 12:30 p.m..

Inarajan

Merizo

Yona

Ordot Chalan Pago

Piti

Mtm

Agana

Agana Heights

Sinajana

Santa Rita

Agat

The villages of Umatac, Asan, and Talofofo have no active cases at this time.

Public Health provided the following breakdown for individuals who are in isolation at this time:

One individual is hospitalized, 25 are being isolated at home, 6 are in the government isolation facility, 1 is unknown and 2 are in military isolation, according to Public Health data.

125 individuals have been released from isolation