As the decade comes to a close, residents look toward 2020 with hope for what the new year might bring.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm more excited about what the future holds," Tyrol Otei, 20, said.

If there was anything he could change in 2020 it would be to focus more on helping others.

"I need to be more motivated to motivate others around me...I want people to understand that if you work hard you can achieve your goals," Otei said

Noa Wusstig, 18, said he, too, is looking forward to a new year.

"There are so many things you can do in a year. And time flies by so fast. I just want to see what the future holds also and see where it takes me," Wusstig said.

He said he plans to keep an open mind in the new year.

"I would like to change my mindset and be a little bit more open to new things," he said.

Madison Eclavea, 17, of Dededo said, "2019 ended in a bit of a plot twist so it makes me very curious about what 2020 is going to look like. I wasn't expecting to get a job."

As for any changes in the coming year, personal growth is among them, she said.

Eclavea aims "to continue to grow into a better person and expand my horizons and go travel and do other things I never thought I would do."

Germaine Castro, 44, of Piti is upbeat.

"Absolutely, yes I'm optimistic. I have been blessed recently," she said.

Castro counts having a grandbaby and career strides among those blessings.

"I feel like the improvement in quality of life leads to my optimism," she said.

Castro aims to spend quality time with her daughter and "maybe being a lot healthier."

Cassidy Flores said she hopes for a cleaner island in 2020.

"I would like to participate in more cleanups around Guam. I feel like we really do need that, especially around our beach and roads. Even inside the villages. If you go inside the villages (there is) so much trash. I really hope we start improving our ways to be eco-friendly," Flores said.

She said she is feeling positive about 2020.

"I am pretty excited. I hope good things happen, " she said.