The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries reminds residents to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats. Box jellyfish are anticipated from Nov. 29 – Dec. 1. Box jellyfish can sting even if washed on the beach and dead.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Residents who see box jellyfish are asked to notify DAWR Fisheries at (671) 735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.