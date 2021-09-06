Residents and health officials debate bills on vaccine mandates

Recent vaccination mandates announced by the governor for executive branch employees, following one for people working in restaurants, bars and fitness centers, have drawn both concern and support.

Both sides were represented last week during public hearings on Bills 180-36 and 179-36.

Resident Michael Rudolph said the two bills lacked a provision that included "a person's right to decline a vaccination without fear of imprisonment, isolation, segregation, retaliation, sanctions, fines or access to government services through exemptions, to include but not limited to reasons of health, religion, conscience or privacy."

Rudolph also stated that both bills should include a waiver of the government's protections under the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act and the Government Claims Act.

"If the government is going to force medical treatment, then people deserve recourse without limitations in the event they suffer adverse side effects from mandated treatment," Rudolph said, adding that the Legislature should exert its authority and end the public health emergency.

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas spoke in opposition to the bills.

"We are fighting a battle here, an invisible battle – the virus," she said. "To fight amongst each other because a few think that their rights, their freedom, their individual rights are being impacted – it's not about individual rights, it's about our communal responsibility. Our communal duty to protect the health and safety of our island community, not just individual health and safety."

The hospital administrator said she and other health care workers see COVID-19 patients on a daily basis. They are also now seeing more children.

"A 7-month-old, an 11-year-old, children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine. They're coming in to the hospital sick. Is that what you want to continue to see?" Perez-Posadas said, adding that they are trying to protect those who are more vulnerable or unable to receive the vaccine.

Bill 180 would require legislative approval for any gubernatorial orders that impose fines or citations on those who violate an executive order, or for any orders that mandate vaccinations for government employees or private businesses and their patrons. Approval would come through a majority vote.

Bill 176 amends the portion of law that grants the public health authority vaccination powers over persons during a public health emergency. It would mandate that any vaccine to be administered must be "unconditionally approved" by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This will exclude emergency use authorization, which was the initial authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Rudolph also suggested adding the "unconditionally approved" provision from Bill 176 into Bill 180.

Sens. James Moylan, Frank Blas Jr. and Chris Duenas sponsored Bill 180. Blas also sponsored Bill 176.

Under current law, to prevent the spread of contagious or possibly contagious disease, public health authorities may isolate or quarantine persons unable or unwilling to undergo vaccination for reasons of health, religion or conscience.

Negative impact of mandate

Rudolph said he would not vote for lawmakers if they did not introduce a resolution ending the emergency or if they vote against the resolution, and he would encourage everyone he knows to do the same.

Rudolph's children also spoke during the hearing, expressing concerns about how the mandates have affected their ability to go to school and other aspects of life.

Duenas noted comments from Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who recently resigned as chairman of the governor's Physician's Advisory Group. Nguyen disagreed with mandating vaccinations because it he believed it to be a divisive strategy and would make it more difficult to combat the virus.

Perez-Posadas said from her experience, vaccines have proven to be effective. It may not prevent COVID-19 infections but it minimizes the severity of the disease, she added.

Duenas said during the hearing that reports indicated 40% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were vaccinated individuals.

"I don't think that this has been stated heavily enough from many in the medical community, that there really is no difference at this point in terms of community spread," Duenas said, who added that the divisiveness in the vaccination policy does not "bear out" with the data.

The highly infectious delta variant is already on island, and has contributed to Guam's sudden surge in cases.

However, Dr. Felix Cabrera, the chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, has noted that comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated cases can be misleading, as the vaccinated population is much higher.

About 106,000 individuals are fully vaccinated in Guam versus about 30,000 who are eligible but still unvaccinated, Cabrera previously said. Even with this difference in population, the number of cases is six times higher among the unvaccinated.

Perez-Posadas also noted Friday night that the number of deaths has not been as rampant with the vaccine.