On Tuesday, May 4, at around 1 p.m., officers of the Dededo Precinct command entertained a complaint regarding a home invasion that occurred at a home along Chalan Paipai, off Wusstig Road in Yigo.

Preliminary reports suggest that an unknown man had entered the home and threatened the family members as he demanded money and jewelry.

The man was seen rummaging through items from another room as he spoke to another male individual who was outside waiting for him.

The unknown then instructed the family members to stay within the room as he threatened them not to follow after him.

The man was described as being local with a tall muscular build and being bald. He stands between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet in height and weighs between 190 and 200 pounds He also has a gap between his front teeth.

Now the Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.