Anyone with issues contacting the Guam War Claims Processing Center at 482-0792 is also advised to call the Government Offices at Adelup at 472-8931.

Governor's press secretary Krystal Paco said officials at Adelup will be able to address any questions in regards to war claims.

The War Claims office opened today, Friday. Paco said the office will be open until 4 p.m. Friday and reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist as many people as possible. The office will be closed on Sunday but will reopen next week for its regular hours.

For more information, you can also visit the center's website at warclaims.guam.gov.