Island residents are among those eligible in the U.S. to order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com.

There is a limit of one order per residential address and the free at-home tests will not ship to a business address or a home address that is cannot be validated by the U.S. Postal Service.

One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and the orders will ship free at the end of the month.

Residents interested in getting the free tests, can apply at COVID Home Tests | USPS.

Announced last December as part of a larger Biden administration initiative to combat surging Omicron cases, over 500 million test kits — later upped to 1 billion — have been made available to all Americans.