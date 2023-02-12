The second annual Migratory Bird Celebration took off soaring Saturday as Jeff's Pirates Cove filled with people who came out to watch birds and learn more about the roles migratory birds play on the island.

“They have an essential role in keeping bugs down because they eat bugs. … They also are important for their alternative home, they play a role in Alaska or Mongolia or wherever else they may come from,” Gretchen Grimm, Marianas Audubon Society member and avid birder, told The Guam Daily Post.

The grey-tailed tattler, whimbrel, black-winged stilt, Pacific golden plover, and ruddy turnstone are just some of the migratory birds that journey thousands of miles to Guam.

“Two-hundred species either stop on Guam or fly past. Guam is actually what’s in a fly zone. It’s like a highway that the birds fly. Around the world there are several of those flyways, and Guam is in the Pacific flyway,” Grimm said.

An avid birder since 1982, Grimm has seen a number of birds in her travels. On Guam, one can learn the best times of the year to catch a good glimpse of some migratory birds.

“It varies between about August to about April and there are two times that the birds are more abundant than others. And that’s in August when they are coming down and they stop here. Some of them stay and some move on. And then again in April, because the ones that have moved on are coming back. The ones that stayed are all ready to go back up north again,” Grimm explained.

In Talo'fo'fo' on the shores of Jeff's Pirates Cove, where the migratory bird event was held Saturday, Grimm said participants could have a chance to spot a variety of migratory shorebirds.

“You could see a whimbrel, … a Pacific gold plover, black-winged plover. You can see grey-tailed tattler – a lot,” she said.

'Like a puzzle'

For Grimm, bird-watching is kind of like a game.

“It’s like a puzzle. You go out and you don’t know what you are going to see, and then, there they are and they are actually quite beautiful. If you look at pictures of them, their plumage is just stunning, lots of different colors and patterns and they have interesting behaviors,” she explained.

Some of the migratory birds feed along Guam’s shorelines and, from afar, you can identify what type they are by the way they behave.

“They pump their tail and you can tell right away what that’s probably going to be. Some of them stay mostly on the rocks and other will roost in trees. … They do different things. So it’s a constant observation and it's such a surprise and pleasure all the time,” she said.

Grimm said she enjoys bird-watching because it is something that can be done on Guam and around the world.

“There are international groups that provide that kind of recreational service. Say you went to Cambodia and you wanted to know what kinds of birds they have. You could find a birder there that can take you around,” she said.

Here on Guam, the Marianas Audubon Society birders can do the same for those who are interested.

“We don’t have that as an established program, but if someone wanted to we could certainly, and we do that. At Christmastime, between December and January, we participate in the national Christmas bird count,” she said.

The Marianas Audubon Society is a group dedicated to the protection of birds and their habitats throughout the Mariana islands. Members help track some of the birds that come to Guam, such as the black noddy. A migratory seabird, the black noddy typically makes its flight to Guam in April to nest in Malesso'.

Bird-watching wasn’t the only activity participants were able to experience. The celebration included discussions on Guam’s forests, art activities, native tree displays, special performances and opportunities to buy bird-themed items and art.

A number of organizations came out to offer education and fun, like trees and ko'ko' bird activities with the Department of Agriculture and the University of Guam Sea Grant program. There was also an opportunity to shop for locally made products, like honey harvested in Talo'fo'fo'.

The event was hosted by the University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences in an effort to educate the public on migratory birds.