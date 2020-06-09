On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted another round of expanded COVID-19 testing at the Central Public Health Center in Barrigada Heights.

According to Suzanne Kaneshiro, chief public health officer for DPHSS, about 160 test kits were prepared.

"We encourage (anyone) who wants to be tested even though they're not symptomatic, they're free to come to any of the outreaches," she said.

Among the hundreds to be tested were 52 residents of Palau, Kaneshiro said.

Currently the island of Palau is COVID-19-free and residents will be tested before they board their flight on Thursday, June 11, she added.

Although she was not exhibiting any symptoms, Dededo resident Kalei Naho'olewa wanted to get tested to ensure she's not asymptomatic.

Necessary precautions

Naho'olewa lives with her father who's over 60 years old, and interacts with people at work.

"So I just always want to make sure to keep him safe," she said.

Olivia Simeon, a resident of Mangilao, came with her grandmother to get tested.

Simeon described the test as painful, but necessary. In her line of work, she wants to ensure that she's COVID-19-free.

She hopes that cases of the virus decrease before the island's tourism is set to reopen in July.