Public health officials on Wednesday were met with testimony from frustrated members of the Catholic Church, the medical community, residents who have lost people dear to them and local business community members.

While they shared different views of the proposed public health rules and fines for those who violate them, there was a common thread that something needs to be done for the community to be able to move forward in a responsible and balanced manner.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes said he has spoken to a lot of people who have expressed anger at the current situation, with businesses, churches and parks open to the community one day, only to be closed again.

"In general, there's a feeling of inconsistency that is difficult for people ... to deal with sometimes," he said, noting that the changing rules in response to the pandemic make an already tense situation all the more difficult to navigate.

"We'd really love for all of our people to find a sense of peace and a sense of consistency so we can live our lives with normal expectations, and that's the main thing. ... These are real people in our parishes and our schools and our businesses."

Byrnes said he is worried about the proposed fines, and if that's the direction that the Department of Public Health and Social Services is going to take then perhaps moderation is needed.

Father Mike Crisostomo added to that, saying they listen to the people of their parish. He understands that DPHSS is doing its best to keep the community safe, but said perhaps discussion on the complexity of the danger of the virus should be held first. He said the proposed rules would create silence from community members instead of promoting deterrence.

Public Health held the hearing to collect testimony from the community on proposed rules and fines for violators. Acting DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said the testimony from Wednesday and last Saturday would be taken into consideration as officials finalize the proposed rules and fines.

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said the proposal will be reviewed by legal counsel; senators recommended it be reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General before it's adopted. Carrera said they will work on the proposal but could not say when it would be completed.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a recently signed executive order, lifted the Administrative Adjudication Act, to allow DPHSS to promulgate rules without a public review and process. DPHSS officials decided to hold a public hearing on the proposal. Sen. James Moylan voiced concern that the executive order allows DPHSS to promulgate other rules without public input but thanked DPHSS for their work.

Loss of loved ones

Sen. Mary Torres at the start of the hearing said she had just found out that a friend of hers who had tested positive for COVID-19 had died. She said many who go to church are among the most vulnerable, including the elderly.

"He was fine two weeks ago," she said "Absent COVID-19, he would be alive today."

She called for everyone to work together, saying: "It's a reality and we have to find that balance."

Retired Air Force Col. Frank Flores said in early August several employees from a local business went to work while infected with the virus and a customer was infected. That person, Flores said, was his father who died in September.

"I'm really angry," he said. "The proposed rules are weak. They create a bureaucracy of checks and rechecks, and those measures are going to drain Public Health and the police department from doing the critical public safety work they should be doing."

He said the proposal is "tedious" and harsher measures should be meted to violators.

He called for elected officials to stop politicizing the issue. He also called for the Chamber of Commerce to police its members and hold businesses that don't follow the rules accountable.

He said there's clear evidence that following the rules is a choice and proposed a one-and-done policy for violators.

Businesses and enforcement

Local businessman Monte Mesa, who manages Guam Premier Outlets and Tumon Sands Plaza, said many businesses have spent money to a create clean and safe environment for their staff and patrons.

"No restaurant in Guam can continue to operate with 25% revenues," he said, calling for 50% capacity to help restaurants remain open and keep their employees on the job.

One of the concerns from the private sector is whether Public Health is going to create new rules and procedures that businesses will have to adjust to again.

Local resident Stan Wilson said he's also worried about the enforcement of the rules, and the training required for people to enforce them.

Like church leaders, he said the open-again and closed-again policies have been frustrating for many people.

"The rules change every day," he said, adding that the decisions to close or open a park or certain businesses or other facilities isn't something the community can be expected to track.

Like others who testified, he said, responsible citizens will follow reasonable parameters but expecting residents to follow the rules requires the government to provide clear rules that apply equally to all in the community.