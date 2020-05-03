"Biba! Biba Santa Maria!"

People waved their white handkerchiefs, scarves and white orchids while standing along the side of the roads Saturday morning as the Santa Marian Kåmalen statue was driven around the island.

Dora Santos Blas of Barrigada was among the groups of families, friends and neighbors who lined up on either side of Route 16.

"It's extra special because she's always been the protector of our island and it's even more meaningful because usually she's taken down on Dec. 8 for the island of Guam to go and pay homage to her," she said. "I really thank Archbishop (Michael) Byrnes for bringing her to all of our churches and around the island so the people can have just a little bit more stronger faith in God ... especially with whats going on with COVID-19."

Byrnes announced he would reconsecrate the island to the island's patron saint in line with the Catholic Church’s efforts in the United States and Canada.

The reconsecration started at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña on Saturday morning. Following the Mass, the historic statue of Santa Marian Kåmalen was driven through island villages, passing all of Guam’s Catholic churches. It is the first time the image has been taken down from its niche at the Cathedral-Basilica for any event other than the annual celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception every Dec. 8, the archdiocese stated in a press release.

Byrnes has asked the island's faithful "to remain united in prayer and to look to the model of deep faith and devotion to our savior, Jesus Christ, that our loving patroness and Blessed Mother presents to us."

The Guam Daily Post, after the image passed, asked Blas what message she wanted to share with the community. Blas replied:

"Stay strong. Stay safe. Take care of each other and keep the faith because Jesus is who we trust. Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah."

