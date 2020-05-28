The second week of a drive-thru emergency food distribution program – paid for by the federal government – reached its maximum capacity before officials started to hand out commodities in Tiyan Wednesday morning.

About 2,000 bags filled with non-perishable food and boxes of fruits were loaded into the cars of those families who started lining up around 4 a.m.

“This is important because this is part of COVID-19 and we know that everyone out there, the stores are kind of scarce with a lot of food and everyone is in need,” said Dina Lorenzo, administrator for Child Nutrition & Food Distribution Programs at the Guam Department of Education. “It’s open to all so we are just looking at their ID and asking what village they are from.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds funded the food and shipment for the food commodities.

Staff with GDOE, Department of Public Works employees and officers with the Guam Police Department were out early in the morning to guide the traffic in and out of Tiyan near the baseball field and place the food items into the residents' cars as they stopped briefly.

“It’s really a program that DOE has a regular basis but they expanded it during the disaster situation. It’s another way of ... helping our people through their struggles,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The assistance from the both the local and federal programs are coming through quickly and this is a crisis we never expected to be this way and this long.”

The governor said based on the cars surveyed, food packages are distributed based on the average number family members per household.

At the Tiyan food distribution site, families could be seen leaving with two to three sets of food, which include boxes of fruits, vegetables, as well as dried and canned goods.

“We did meet our max that we were supposed to today, and again, there’s going to be another food distribution on Friday,” she said.

On Friday, GDOE, in collaboration with Pacific Unlimited Incorporated and Matson, Guam, will be issuing USDA Families to Farmers food boxes and DHD food commodity bags at the Tiyan Upper Baseball Field and Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Each site operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution may end early if all available resources are distributed before 10 a.m.