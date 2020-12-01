Anthony Manibusan was first in line to be tested for COVID-19 at the Yigo Gym Monday. The gates opened at 9 a.m. but the 60-year-old bus driver had been waiting since 4 a.m.

"I'd rather be here early than late, so I can get this over with," Manibusan said.

The Yigo Gym was one of three sites opened Monday for mass community testing by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Testing will continue throughout the week, but each site will only accommodate 200 people per day, except for Saturday, when the cap will be raised to 300.

The testing announcement gathered wide enough interest in Yigo, where vehicles snaked along the gym fencing, stretching back dozens of feet. The same could be said at Tiyan Field, the central testing site.

At Tiyan, April Naputi arrived at 6:45 a.m., when four others were already waiting in line.

"I'm getting tested because I have an underlying condition of cysts in my lungs, and I'm also diabetic. So you know, better safe than sorry," she said.

Another woman, who arrived at 7 a.m., said she wanted to get tested because she may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said testing is capped based on manpower resources.

"We want to be able to give the results to all of the patients, all of the people that come up. If we do this all throughout the day, it could cause delays. But that's also why we're doing it every day throughout this week," Carrera said.

At the end of the week, Public Health will review the turnout and the best use of its resources. The department wants to conduct mass testing on a weekly basis, but that will depend on its resources and community turnout, Carrera said. Testing could be daily or every other day if it resumes beyond the week, she added.

"(Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero) wanted to be able to give the people a means, a resource to get tested, without the worry of cost ... And then at our northern clinic, it's by appointment only. So to be able to get that appointment, sometimes it could be difficult. And then there are long lines," Carrera said.

"We're hoping that by making it available and at three different locations all throughout the island ... that you're going to be able to get that done this week. And then after this week ... we'll figure out how things went, and we're hoping to make it available again next week," she added.

By the end of the day, however, Public Health did not reach its cap for any of the testing locations.

There were 143 tested in Tiyan and 127 in Yigo but only 45 in Agat, for a total of 315 tested - a little more than half of the total cap.

Out of all tested, only five tested positive, Carrera said.