Children, parents, church members and religious officials from different denominations rallied together Friday outside the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in a "March For Life" against abortion.

In the name of protecting the unborn and the sanctity of life, some island residents participated in walking, singing songs, prayer and testimony, along with tens of thousands of people across the country.

The different chapters of the Knights of Columbus were in attendance at Friday’s rally. Members from the Dededo chapter helped pass out signs to different attendees and expressed how they were there to do their part as good Catholics.

“We are pro-life supporters, you know we’re actually supposed to be good Catholics, and good Catholics are supporters of life. So we support life, that's the reason we are here. We are not the only ones here, we are from the Dededo council, but there’s also the Mangilao council that’s here, I think that the (Hågat) council is here also. There’s a number of them here,” a Knights of Columbus member told The Guam Daily Post.

As anti-abortion supporters, the group's members believe that adoption is always an option, and that ultimately life itself is a gift.

“Those are all facts of life, there are children who are going to be born here without having the privilege of a parent, mother or father, rather, children that are born who need a home. We support adoption. … We are all here to choose life, this is always a good cause, this is God’s will. Everything about life is a gift from God and, therefore, we are out here to support it,” the Knights of Columbus member said.

Mickey Flynn, another supporter of the event, said he arrived early to stand up for the unborn. He said the issue of abortion is one that is well known across the island.

“I’m here to walk for the pro-life cause, because it’s a matter of principle that we follow our Lord. A part of that is ensuring that those who want to kill babies are not able to get away with that," Flynn told The Guam Daily Post.

Kathy Calvo Cruz gave her own testimony at the beginning of the march, sharing with all in attendance her personal experience with the issue.

“God had plans for me. And when I found out I was pregnant, the black and white wasn’t so clear. The gray was everywhere, and no one was there to help through this. I left my home, my parents told my siblings never to talk to me, even when they saw me out in public, and that was the worst punishment for me. My own boyfriend didn’t even have anything to say. He said, ‘It’s up to you, it’s your choice.' And I found myself at Guam Memorial Hospital on the bed. ... The baby was going to be aborted because it was a stumbling block for my career. It was embarrassment. And I knew people were looking at me," she said.

The island's archbishop at the time happened to walk into her hospital room.

"I said to myself immediately, ‘Oh, my God, what have I done.’ … I had the baby. And I promised myself I would never, ever, ever fall from grace in that way. Everybody is given a choice,” Cruz said in her testimony.