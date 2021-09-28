Those seeking a religious exemption from workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements will be asked to prove their "bona fide" beliefs that prevent them from receiving the vaccination.

Beginning Monday, employees of certain businesses, including restaurants, bars and fitness centers, are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees can receive an exemption from the Department of Public Health and Social Services for medical or religious reasons, but will be subject to weekly testing for the disease, just like their co-workers who decline to be vaccinated as a personal choice.

Official applications for the exemptions were released over the weekend.

For religious exemptions, residents are asked to provide supporting statements that indicate the vaccine "is against bona fide doctrines/tenets" of their religious beliefs or practices. Applicants may explain for themselves, instead of attaching documents such as religious orders or testimony from church leaders.

Residents seeking this exemption also are asked to affirm a number of statements, including: "I understand that by not taking the COVID-19 immunization, I am susceptible to the COVID-19 disease."

The affirmation also explains the exemption does not prevent exclusion from vaccine-mandated activities - such as dining-in at restaurants or attending organized sports.

While medical exemptions don't include a similar affirmation section, a licensed physician must certify the application.

Applicants are asked to describe their "contraindications or precautions" that inform the decision not to become vaccinated. The terms are used by the federal government to outline who may be at medical risk by getting the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contraindications to the COVID-19 vaccine include a history of severe or immediate reactions following a previous dose of the vaccine, or to one of its components.

Other medical concerns, such as those of pregnant mothers, are not included in the CDC guidance on how to triage people with histories of allergies or allergic reactions.

Completed applications can be submitted via email to publichealth@dphss.guam.gov or in person to the DPHSS Immunization Program, located at Castle Mall, Unit 9, 130 University Drive, Mangilao, from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Employees who submit requests for these exemptions may continue to work while their applications are being processed.