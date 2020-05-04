Thousands of residents across the island lined the streets as Guam's patron saint Santa Marian Kamalen visited each of the village parishes Saturday as part of the statue's reconsecration celebration.

The 300-year-old statue, a revered icon, was greeted with cheers and people waving white cloths, a sign of joy and thanks in praise of her visit and all that she symbolizes for the island.

The celebration, a renewal and affirmation of the patron saint's dedication to the island, and her subsequent procession around the island, were a balm for many of the island faithful in these uncertain times as the pandemic continues to claim lives across the globe and change life as we know it.

Cars honked and people waited patiently in every village, hoping to catch a glimpse of her, a testament to the power Santa Marian Kamalen has on the collective faithful.

Nickie Lorena parked with her family alongside the Divine Mercy Chapel in Astumbo, Dededo.

Lorena, who has been attending Mass via Facebook live with Pale Paul Gofigan, said the church has always been a strong part of her life.

"In my younger years, my mom was a florist and they would decorate Santa Maria’s carosa – the carriage that she is put in every Dec. 8 every year," she said.

Attending the reconsecration helped her connect and alleviate some of her fears with the pandemic, Lorena said.

"The feeling of being that close to her gave me strength and hope that in time we will see the end of this virus," she said. "If that time does not come, then we all have learned the new way of living and understanding how we deal with life plus a virus."

Regina Nedlic gathered with about a dozen members of her family along West Santa Barbara for the parish visit. Several hundred people lined the Santa Barbara circle, waving and cheering as the procession made its way around.

"Santa Marian Kamalen’s presence brought chills as she passed," Nedlic said, adding that the visit brought serenity and peace in knowing that "our blessed protector of our island, our beloved Lady of Camarin will never not forsake us, but keeps us safe to know that in the most hardest, challenging and painful times."

Nedlic, who often shares her passion for faith with family, said the visit reminded her "to never doubt that we are always guided by their security and protection. ... Biba Santa Marian Kamalen! Biba faith, hope and love of our lord! Biba Guam!"